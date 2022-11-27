Read full article on original website
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football Playoffs
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa State
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Final thoughts from Portland & more
DENVER — It is 4:05 a.m. mountain time as I write this introduction. I’ve been in Denver since late last night and spent the night in the airport with the final leg of my return journey to Des Moines expected to board in about an hour and a half. I’ve been working thoughts through my brain since Iowa State lost to UConn in the PKI title game late Sunday night, and I’ve sprinkled some of everything throughout the next 2,000 or so words.
cyclonefanatic.com
No. 23 Iowa State pulls away, beats North Dakota
Ames, Iowa – North Dakota hung around Iowa State as long as it could Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum, but the Cyclones’ stifling defense helped them pull away. No. 23 Iowa State improved to 6-1 on the season with its 63-44 win over North Dakota to finish out the November slate.
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Dresser, Carr, and Coleman preview Cy-Hawk showdown
Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Iowa State commit Omaha Biliew scores 22 for Waukee in season opener
Waukee High School kicked off its 2022-23 basketball season on Tuesday, marking the return to the court for Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew. The class of 2023 player led his team with 22 points and 13 rebounds in the game which turned into a 24-point win for the Warriors.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: No. 8 Cyclones rout SIUE in final game before Cy-Hawk
Ames, Iowa – There was nothing left for Iowa State to prove in Tuesday’s tune-up game against SIUE, and the second quarter still had minutes remaining. The No. 8 Cyclones dropped the hammer on SIUE, running away to a 93-43 win in its final game until next week’s Cy-Hawk matchup with Iowa.
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Otz, Grill and Holmes recap a big weekend in Portland
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, plus guards Caleb Grill and Jaren Holmes, recap Iowa State’s big weekend in Portland, look ahead to this week for the Cyclones and more in the videos below. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State football transfer portal tracker
Below is an updated look at every Iowa State football player who has entered his name into the transfer portal entering this off-season:. Mason Chambers entered the portal on Tuesday, after amassing 22 tackles this season and appearing in all 12 games. Deon Silas announced on Monday, November 28 that...
Murphy’s Law: Iowa and ISU losses could prove positive
Sometimes losses bring about needed change.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
montanaoutdoor.com
Humongous buck of lifetime
Montana has some pretty darn incredible critters coming out of the state, and the same goes for other states across the country!. Check out Iowa hunter Paige Skinner’s buck of a lifetime, posted by The Sportsmen Party, that she tagged in Iowa! Wowza.
mprnews.org
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota
The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kmaland.com
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
KCRG.com
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Iowa
Iowa is a Midwest state featuring rolling fields of corn situated along the Mississippi River. There are several small lakes just outside of Des Moines, as well as the good-sized Lake Saylorville, all of which are great for boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and fishing. The popular Iowa Great Lakes, a chain of six connected lakes in northwestern Iowa, bring visitors and locals in for recreational activities from both Iowa and neighboring Minnesota. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Is the biggest lake in Iowa also the deepest? Are these cool deep lakes good for fishing? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Iowa!
Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
