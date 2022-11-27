ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Facing virus trifecta, health officials project cautious optimism

By Olivia Olander
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARNZL_0jP5P89b00
Anthony Fauci speaks alongside White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. | Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

Top Biden administration health experts were cautiously optimistic Sunday about their new campaign for Covid-19 boosters, even as they admitted vaccination and booster rates continued to be lower than they should be.

"I think we’re going to see a lot more people getting vaccinated in the upcoming weeks. This is why we’re launching the campaign we are right now," Ashish Jha, coordinator of the White House's Covid-19 response, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." Many people typically get flu shots in November, December and January, Jha said.

The White House last week launched a six-week campaign to encourage Americans to get their booster shots, after originally suggesting people should get vaccinated by Halloween for maximum protection in the holiday season. They are faced with a trifecta of respiratory illnesses: Covid-19, flu and RSV, which primarily affects children.

"One bit of good news just in the last week — we’ve seen RSV peaked and maybe turn down," Jha told host Martha Raddatz. "I’m obviously hopeful that that trend is going to continue."

Anthony Fauci, the retiring head of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the public face of America's Covid-19 response, agreed that RSV may be peaking. But speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," he said: "You never want to be overconfident."



Fauci said he's also cautiously optimistic about the state of Covid-19 next year, and the idea that vaccines could be "neatly" taken annually.

"But that doesn't take into account that you have to keep up the possibility that we will get a variant that's very different than the variants we have right now," Fauci said.

The current boosters "hold up well" against a subvariant of Covid-19 emerging in Massachusetts, BQ.1.1, "and other subvariants we're seeing," Jha said. The nation's updated booster rate was 11.3 percent as of last week, when Fauci appeared in his final White House briefing .

Fauci also lamented, as he has before, the idea that vaccination and other elements of public health policy have become so politicized.

He asked: "Why would you ever want to see that red states are undervaccinated and blue states are pretty well vaccinated and there are more deaths among red-state Republicans than there are among blue states' Democrats?"

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Fauci's farewell goes off the rails: White House shuts down reporters asking Biden's retiring adviser about COVID origins - as he suggests Americans get tested and boosted before Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci made his final appearance in the White House briefing room on Tuesday, triggering chaotic scenes as reporters bombarded him with questions about the origins of COVID-19. He delivered a message to Americans to get booster vaccines and reflected on his time as one of the country's top...
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
Parade

If You Haven’t Gotten COVID Yet, This Might Be Why

At the dawn of the pandemic, it was shocking—and terrifying—to hear when someone you knew tested positive for COVID. While the pandemic should certainly still be taken seriously, thanks to COVID vaccines and boosters becoming widely available, for the vast majority of people, getting COVID is a lot less scary than it used to be. In fact, at this point in the pandemic, it’s more surprising to hear about someone who hasn’t tested positive for the virus at some point in the past two years.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
Gizmodo

A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.

An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Almost twice as many Republicans than Democrats died of Covid, study says

Nearly twice as many Republicans died from Covid-19 than Democrats did, a new study has found. Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the Covid-19 Pandemic, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used death records and voter registration records to determine the political breakdown of those who died during the pandemic.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
285K+
Followers
17K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy