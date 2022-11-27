Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Welcome to Chippendales Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ begins its third episode in the golden years of Chippendales, just when the strife between Steve and Nick starts to escalate. By the end of the episode, we find the story at a turning point, one that will eventually lead to a bloody chapter in the lives of the characters. The seeds were sown in the second episode, but this time, we find the rivalry between them taking root and digging deeper into their own insecurities. There’s still a lot left to happen, but the third episode takes its time to explore the pent-up rage in both characters, making us even more excited for when it’ll blow up in their faces. Here’s what it means for Steve and Nick going ahead. SPOILERS AHEAD.
90 Day Fiance’s Veronica Owns a Beautiful Home! See Photos of the House She and Tim Once Shared
An inside look. 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is known for bringing fans into her home on Pillow Talk and the TLC alum is living large! Originally from Miami, Florida, the Cuban beauty resides in North Carolina with her teenage daughter, Chloe. “Tim and I lived in a...
thecinemaholic.com
Irreverent Ending, Explained: Is Farah Dead?
A lost soul inadvertently finding themselves in a remote but picturesque town and then undergoing a process of self-discovery while helpings the townsfolk is almost a tired trope. Countless films and TV shows have been made on a similar subject matter. There is even a show where a man pretends to be a pastor to hide from a dangerous group of people — TV Land’s ‘Impastor,’ starring Michael Rosenbaum. But what sets Peacock’s comedy-drama series ‘Irreverent’ apart from that 2015 show or any other similar project is that the former oozes this earnestness that has been lacking from TV for a long time.
suggest.com
Jesse Spencer’s Low-Profile Wife, Kali Carr, Is A Neuroscientist
Fans know Jesse Spencer for his work on TV shows like House and Chicago Fire. However, the actor has managed to keep his personal life under the radar. For example, audiences may not know that Spencer got married just a couple of years ago. Here’s everything we know about Spencer’s wife, Kali Carr.
Freddie Mercury’s poignant final message gets us emotional even 3 decades after his death
Brian May, Queen's band member explained Mercury's message in his last video as 'he actually says a kind of goodbye.'
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
A surprise $6 Million dollar gift for KIPP Colorado
A game-changing donation will help Colorado students. Philanthropist and author Mackenzie Scott has given away billions of dollars since 2020, following her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.Now Scott is making a big donation to charter schools in Denver.Chief External Affairs Officer for KIPP Colorado Taamiti Bankole said, "This is entirely a surprise. A very happy surprise." KIPP Colorado is a network of 6 charter public schools serving 2600 students in grades Pre-K through 12th grade in Denver. The surprise came by way of an email. The message said philanthropist Mackenzie Scott was gifting them $6 Million dollars.Bankole said, "We...
Comments / 0