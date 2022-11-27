Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ begins its third episode in the golden years of Chippendales, just when the strife between Steve and Nick starts to escalate. By the end of the episode, we find the story at a turning point, one that will eventually lead to a bloody chapter in the lives of the characters. The seeds were sown in the second episode, but this time, we find the rivalry between them taking root and digging deeper into their own insecurities. There’s still a lot left to happen, but the third episode takes its time to explore the pent-up rage in both characters, making us even more excited for when it’ll blow up in their faces. Here’s what it means for Steve and Nick going ahead. SPOILERS AHEAD.

