10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
Dover, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade 2022: Pictures and Video

The Dover Holiday Parade made a triumphant return on Sunday, with plans already in the works for an even bigger parade in 2023. Cochecho Friends took on the responsibility of putting together the parade with the help of a cadre of volunteers that put in an 8 hour day on Sunday to make the parade a reality. Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, along with Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends, led the effort.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up

Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?

The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Why Dirt From New Hampshire is in a Rocket in Space Right Now

It finally happened after months of preparation! I'm so excited for the University of New Hampshire and Newington Middle School students, who saw their project called NoMads, short for Novel Methods of Antibiotic Discovery in Space, launch into space towards the International Space Station. According to the University of New...
WMUR.com

This marine mammal was spotted spending time in Exeter

EXETER, N.H. — After several calls to the station, Exeter police said they're aware of a little visitor along the Squamscott River. A young harbor seal has been spotted basking in the sun. Police tell News 9 the Marine Mammal Rescue team is keeping an eye on the seal,...
Did You See Top Gun Star Tom Cruise? He Was Spotted in Beverly, Massachusetts

The star of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick created quite a bit of Facebook chatter when he flew out of the local Beverly Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Apparently, Tom Cruise flew out of the regional North Shore Airport on Sunday, November 27, according to Celebrity Jets Facebook page. The page tracks private jets with celebrities as passengers, and posts them on social media.
CBS Boston

Puppy in intensive care after rescue from Boston streets

BOSTON - A six-week old puppy is in intensive care after he was rescued from the streets of Boston.The puppy named "Tuesday" has Parvovirus. The MSPCA, which is caring for the pup, says the disease that attacks cells in young dogs is deadly without treatment."Tuesday was very likely not vaccinated against parvo," MSPCA-Angell adoption programs director Mike Keiley said in a statement.  "We are pulling out all the stops to get him well and assuming he recovers, we'll ensure he's fully inoculated before placing him into an adoptive home."  Boston Animal Control contacted the MSPCA after the puppy was found on Saratoga Street in East Boston. The MSPCA said it will keep the public updated about any developments on Tuesday's condition. 
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

