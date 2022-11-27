Read full article on original website
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month. You can hang...
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
Dover, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade 2022: Pictures and Video
The Dover Holiday Parade made a triumphant return on Sunday, with plans already in the works for an even bigger parade in 2023. Cochecho Friends took on the responsibility of putting together the parade with the help of a cadre of volunteers that put in an 8 hour day on Sunday to make the parade a reality. Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, along with Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends, led the effort.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
NECN
‘That's What Neighbors Are for': People Help Disabled Woman After Nasty Note
After a rude note was left telling a disabled woman to clean up her yard in Billerica, Massachusetts, community members came together in support. Kristene Whitehouse says her heart sank when she received a note in her mailbox Monday night. The message read, "Clean up your yard leaves they blow...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Woah! At Night This Hannaford in Maine Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
New England Welcomes the Duke and Dutchess of Wales. What is Kate Wearing?
The Royals have arrived in Boston and the frenzy begins to catch a glimpse of Will & Kate as we affectionately call them. With big smiles, the royal couple was greeted by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren Baker. The Princess of Wales was dressed in a navy blue custom pantsuit with turtleneck and diamond earrings.
Why Dirt From New Hampshire is in a Rocket in Space Right Now
It finally happened after months of preparation! I'm so excited for the University of New Hampshire and Newington Middle School students, who saw their project called NoMads, short for Novel Methods of Antibiotic Discovery in Space, launch into space towards the International Space Station. According to the University of New...
WMUR.com
This marine mammal was spotted spending time in Exeter
EXETER, N.H. — After several calls to the station, Exeter police said they're aware of a little visitor along the Squamscott River. A young harbor seal has been spotted basking in the sun. Police tell News 9 the Marine Mammal Rescue team is keeping an eye on the seal,...
York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer
There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom. Yes, there are zoos all over New...
Did You See Top Gun Star Tom Cruise? He Was Spotted in Beverly, Massachusetts
The star of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick created quite a bit of Facebook chatter when he flew out of the local Beverly Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Apparently, Tom Cruise flew out of the regional North Shore Airport on Sunday, November 27, according to Celebrity Jets Facebook page. The page tracks private jets with celebrities as passengers, and posts them on social media.
Strawbery Banke’s Puddle Dock Pond, Opening Day, Tickets, and More in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
"It's the most wonderful time of the year", aka skating at the Puddle Dock Pond at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Every year, the Puddle Dock Pond brings families and friends together, as well as community members who normally would never know each other. I have met many community...
Portsmouth, NH’s Neighborhood Holiday Lights Contest Returns For 2022
The Neighborhood Holiday Lights Contest will return to Portsmouth for the 2022 holiday season. Back for a third Christmas, the contest organized by the Citywide Neighborhood Committee first started during Halloween in 2020 and has proven to be a popular new holiday tradition. Registration for displays is open now through...
Puppy in intensive care after rescue from Boston streets
BOSTON - A six-week old puppy is in intensive care after he was rescued from the streets of Boston.The puppy named "Tuesday" has Parvovirus. The MSPCA, which is caring for the pup, says the disease that attacks cells in young dogs is deadly without treatment."Tuesday was very likely not vaccinated against parvo," MSPCA-Angell adoption programs director Mike Keiley said in a statement. "We are pulling out all the stops to get him well and assuming he recovers, we'll ensure he's fully inoculated before placing him into an adoptive home." Boston Animal Control contacted the MSPCA after the puppy was found on Saratoga Street in East Boston. The MSPCA said it will keep the public updated about any developments on Tuesday's condition.
