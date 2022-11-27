ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

Run an Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K for a good cause

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M5N2_0jP5MTgO00

The 38th annual Christmas in LeClaire is December 2-4 and there’s something going on to put everyone in the holiday mood. Strolling Santas, cookie sales and music will make everything seem festive and fun. The highlight of the weekend is the seventh annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K and Kids Fun Run on December 3. All funds raised benefit King’s Harvest Ministries and King’s Harvest Pet Rescue. This year’s theme is “All Your Sweaters Are Ugly!” The Fun Run starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K start at 10 a.m. The start and finish lines are at the LeClaire Civic Club, 127 S. Cody Road. After the race, don’t miss the post-race walking tacos, a DJ, an Ugly Sweater Contest and pull tabs for drink specials around town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVtqr_0jP5MTgO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxW1Z_0jP5MTgO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPD8d_0jP5MTgO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06l7LB_0jP5MTgO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcitr_0jP5MTgO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGqzV_0jP5MTgO00
Photos courtesy Lori McFate

Registration is $25 through December 2 online here . The link also has information on Santa’s Sleep In and sponsorship opportunities. Follow the race on Facebook or Instagram for information on events and packet pickup.

For more information on Christmas in LeClaire, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Enjoy Winter Wonderland at CASI

CASI invites everyone to get in the holiday spirit at their free annual Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 8 from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy holiday classics during the concert, then stay for hot chocolate, apple cider, Grinch punch, coffee and cookies in Eleanor’s Café during the Winter Wonderland Open House from 6-8 p.m. Santa will be […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Grinch friends and family for the holidays

The Grinch had such a fun time helping others grow their hearts ten times bigger last year that he wants to do it again this year! Spread a little holiday cheer this season by registering a family member, friend or neighbor to get grinched by the City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department! The “victims” […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Tour new Genesis ER on December 3

The new Emergency Department at Genesis Bettendorf HealthPlex is having a Holiday Open House and the public is invited. Visitors can tour the new ER, located at 2140 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There will be family friendly activities to introduce kids to the emergency room in a […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Christmas on Main Street is all day fun

Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Library looks at holiday’s traditions

The holiday season is packed with traditions, but do you know how those traditions came to be? Throughout the month of December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series called, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen.” The program will be available starting […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Free socks at the Y on Giving Tuesday

The YWCA Quad Cities is holding their second Sock Giveaway on Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free socks of all sizes will be given away at the Iowa Empowerment Center, 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 140 in Davenport. In 2020, YWCA Quad Cities gave away over 1000 pairs of socks on […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Library to hold free Winter Wellness Event

The Davenport Public Library’s Main Branch is partnering with Amerigroup, St. Anthony’s Parish, Community Health Care Inc., Iowa Total Care and the Scott County Health Department to host a free Winter Wellness Event on December 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Healthcare visits, flu shots, COVID shots and boosters, confidential HIV/HCV testing, gift cards, winter coats, […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Frigid Feet raises funds, awareness of homelessness

Christian Care is holding their Frigid Feet mile and a half fundraising walk on December 17 from 8-11 a.m. to raise awareness about what the local homeless community experiences during the winter. On any given night in the Quad Cities, over 450 individuals of all ages experience homelessness. Most homeless individuals’ main form of transportation […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Grace Notes Flutes kick off music series

The Rock Island Public Library’s Tuneful Tuesday music series returns with a concert of holiday grace and relaxation. Grace Notes Flutes kick off the Rock Island Library’s live music series with a free community concert on Tuesday, December 6 from 12-1 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. The concert will include […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Volunteers sought for LEGO League events

The Quad City Engineering & Science Council (QCESC) needs volunteers to support students who are competing at the inaugural FIRST LEGO League robotics qualifying event on Saturday, December 3rd at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue in East Moline. Approximately 150 students ages 9-14 from 22 Illinois teams built robots and prepared presentations to compete […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Back Road Music Fest announces lineup

The Back Road Music Festival in Galva may be nine months away, but they’ve just announced their acts for next year and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 8 a.m. Tickets would make the perfect gift for any country music fan, because Trace Adkins will be headlining the 2023 festival, joined Lonestar and […]
GALVA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Visit revamped Union Station Nov. 29

Visit Quad Cities is celebrating the opening of the reimagined Union Station Destination Center at 102 S. Harrison Street in Davenport on Tuesday, November 29. The public can stop by between 3 – 7 p.m. and enjoy refreshments, pick up QC merchandise and hear the Quad Cities’ own DJ K Yung from SiriusXM FLY Channel […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Morgan Wallen coming to Vibrant Arena in April

Morgan Wallen treats his tours like an athlete preparing for a new season, so when he wrapped his wildly successful 55-city Dangerous Tour on October 8, no one expected he’d head back out on the road anytime soon. But Wallen surprised everyone by announcing a new 39 date tour that starts March 15 in Australia […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Manage holiday stress with Gilda’s Club

The holidays can be a time of joy, but also a difficult time of year for families who are facing life changes and health challenges. Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse is hosting a free workshop on December 8 from 6-7 p.m. for anyone impacted by cancer to discuss ways to enjoy and appreciate the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Teen struck by SUV in hit and run accident

A Sterling boy is in the hospital today after being struck by a SUV in a hit and run accident. On December 1 at 7:52 a.m., Sterling Police were called to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and East Lefevre Road. A 13-year-old boy was walking southbound on Sixth Avenue […]
STERLING, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Kuo wins USHCA Chinese Teacher award

UPDATE, December 1, 12:21 p.m. Heidi Kuo has been named one of three winners of the US Heartland Chinese Teacher Award from the United States Heartland China Association (USHCA). She will receive a $5,000 grant from the organization and its sponsor, LingoAce. EARLIER: Heidi Kuo, a Mandarin Chinese language teacher at Muscatine High School and […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Need a free T’giving Day dinner?

Jackson Auto Body & Custom Paint wants to make sure nobody in the Quad Cities goes without a festive dinner on Thanksgiving. That’s why they’re giving away turkeys, complete with all the sides to make a perfect holiday meal. Anyone who is interested in receiving a turkey dinner can contact the shop through their Facebook […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Planetarium show connects holiday with the stars

Whether you’re fascinated by the night sky or love a good story, you’ll want to visit the John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College to catch its annual holiday program, “Season of Light,” December 10-16. The holiday planetarium shows will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and weekdays at 7 p.m. Admission is […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Have fancy fun at Ties & Tiaras Dance

It’s time to dust off the dance shoes and the finest formal accessories for the Ties & Tiaras Father Daughter Dance on Sunday, November 27. The fun runs from 2-4 p.m. at Vista Grande, 2141 16th Street NW in Clinton. Early Bird Registration is $20 per father/daughter pair and $5 for each additional daughter. Admission […]
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy