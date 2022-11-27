ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Crews battle five water main breaks in 24 hours in Mahoning Co.

By Noelle Haynes, Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Q1Wc_0jP5MOVz00

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – An Aqua Ohio official out of the Mahoning Valley says there have been five water main breaks in the past 24 hours that have left some without water for hours at a time.

Jeff LaRue, a spokesman for Aqua Ohio, said crews repaired three water main breaks early Sunday morning between 2 and 7:30 a.m. The breaks left some without water overnight, but LaRue said the main breaks were repaired by 7:30 a.m.

Mill Creek MetroParks to close for 2 weeks

Now, LaRue said Aqua Ohio were dealing with two new water main breaks as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

One break was on Park Avenue in Struthers. LaRue said around 20 people were without water. Park Avenue was closed between Moore Street and State Street while the crews made repairs.

There was also another break on Lynn Mar Avenue in Boardman. This main break has another 20+ customers without water.

LaRue says all these breaks are nothing out of the ordinary this time of year. Large changes in temperature can make the ground move and break the pipes.

LaRue says he expects more water main breaks to come as the winter progresses and deep freezes occur.

Local police dept. to conduct extra patrols during holiday season

This comes after Aqua Ohio crews had to deal with a larger water main break Friday night that sent water spraying into the air.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WYTV.com

1 in critical condition after West Side crash; roads closed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A portion of Mahoning Avenue was closed Thursday evening due to a single-vehicle crash on the West Side. The crash occurred near the corner of Rhoda and Mahoning avenues shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. According to police, one person is in critical condition and another...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown, Canfield, Salem, Grove City 'Light Up' for the holidays Thursday night

The holiday season officially gets underway Thursday night during celebrations in four Valley communities. Austintown, Canfield, Salem, and Grove City have each scheduled observances that include a variety of events such as tree lightings, parades, and an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa. Canfield Lighting of the Green. 6:30...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

More progress made on restoring power outages throughout Valley

More progress has been made in restoring power to residents of the Mahoning and Shenango Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, as of 2:30 p.m., outages in Mahoning County have mostly subsided with just 28 outages reported. Trumbull County is experiencing even more progress, with the county as a whole...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Power restored for most, 2,500+ outages reported in rain, high wind speeds

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 2,500 people were without power throughout the Valley in the midst of rain and windy conditions Wednesday morning. According to First Energy’s website, almost 1,500 were without power in Mahoning County. Almost 1,000 of those without power were in Campbell. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the number stands at 150 customers still without power.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy