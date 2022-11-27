Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Death investigation underway after body found on I-95 in Oakland Park; BSO deputy crashes en route to scene
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road. On Thursday, police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard. Around midnight, Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a person...
Miramar Police: Search on for vehicle owner in fatal hit-and-run
MIAMI - Miramar police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday. Police said they were looking for Janae Lewis, "the registered owner of the vehicle involved in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run crash."Anyone with on her whereabouts is urged to contact police at 954-602-4000.
NBC Miami
Person Detained After Man Found Shot in Lauderhill: Police
A person has been detained after a man was found shot in Lauderhill Thursday morning, officials said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the 5500 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. after receiving an anonymous call that someone was shooting "inside of a car." When officers...
Click10.com
Driver fleeing cops crashes stolen van into car, building in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – A driver fleeing police crashed in Little Havana Thursday morning, officials said. According to police, the white van had been reported stolen and Miami-Dade officers tried to pull the driver over near Northwest 42nd Avenue, but she fled. Police broke off following the vehicle on the ground...
NBC Miami
Active Police Investigation Closes All SB Lanes of I-95 in Broward
An active police investigation Thursday morning has closed all southbound lanes of a major roadway closed in Broward County. Police are at the scene in the lanes of I-95 at Oakland Park Boulevard, where fire rescue crews said the call came in around 12:15 a.m. Details have not been released...
cbs12.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
WSVN-TV
Police make arrest in 1980 cold case of woman murdered in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder case that went cold for more than 40 years in Miramar has heated back up as police make a break in the case. This is the oldest cold case in the City of Miramar, which goes back to January 1980. Every so often, detectives have revisited the case to see if there was any progress that could be made.
cw34.com
15 -year-old boy arrested for carjacking an 82-year-old man
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest in the carjacking of an 82-year-old man. The incident was caught on camera last month, deputies said five men approached the 82-year-old victim's car as he pulled into a parking space at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Oakland Park Boulevard on Nov. 5.
WSVN-TV
Family of man who was stuck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Miramar speak out; seek the public’s help for any information that will lead to arrest
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a loved one who killed by a hit-and-run driver are making a plea to the public. They are hoping that someone saw something that will lead to an arrest. Thirty-five-year-old Silvio Ortega had only been in the U.S. for about a year when...
NBC Miami
Woman's Body Found Near Car on I-95 in Broward
Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was discovered near a car on Interstate 95 in Broward County early Thursday. The discovery was made in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they were notified of a body found next...
NBC Miami
Police Identify Person of Interest in Deadly Miramar Hit-and-Run
Police identified a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar and are asking the public to help locate her. Miramar Police said Wednesday they are looking for Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, South Carolina, who is the registered driver of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez on Sunday.
NBC Miami
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
NBC Miami
Teen Arrested for Carjacking Elderly Man in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO
A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. The 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the Nov. 5 crime, Broward Sheriff's deputies said Thursday. Surveillance video previously released by BSO showed the carjacking in...
WSVN-TV
1 of 2 victims of I-95 shooting passes away, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a sad update about a woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
WSVN-TV
Teen accused in fatal shooting of South Florida high school athlete appears in court
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The teenager suspected of shooting and killing a South Florida high school athlete faced a judge, as police released surveillance video showing the immediate aftermath of the incident. A hearing was held Thursday morning in juvenile court for Darrell Hobley, the 15-year-old boy accused of...
NBC Miami
Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police
Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer. Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a grand jury on sexual battery and murder charges in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of 32-year-old Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth, Miramar Police officials said Thursday. It's the...
International Business Times
Boy, 15, Fatally Shoots Teen While Showing Off Gun To Friends; Arrested
A young teen is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy while "recklessly" waving a firearm in front of his friends in a Florida home. Darrell Hobley, 15, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade, Local 10...
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
A man collapsed and died Thursday morning in Wellington, shortly after being released from a hospital, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
Police release video of suspect stealing merchandise at Burlington store in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a thief who stole merchandise from a Burlington store. Newly released footage showed the suspect on Friday entering the store, located at 3895 W. 20th Ave. When the suspect made his way inside, he...
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher ID'd as Victim as Suspect Sketch Released in I-95 Road Rage Shooting
Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect who opened fire on two vehicles during a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man, woman and girl hospitalized. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard...
