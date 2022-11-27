ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

CBS Miami

MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Person Detained After Man Found Shot in Lauderhill: Police

A person has been detained after a man was found shot in Lauderhill Thursday morning, officials said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the 5500 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. after receiving an anonymous call that someone was shooting "inside of a car." When officers...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police make arrest in 1980 cold case of woman murdered in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder case that went cold for more than 40 years in Miramar has heated back up as police make a break in the case. This is the oldest cold case in the City of Miramar, which goes back to January 1980. Every so often, detectives have revisited the case to see if there was any progress that could be made.
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

15 -year-old boy arrested for carjacking an 82-year-old man

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest in the carjacking of an 82-year-old man. The incident was caught on camera last month, deputies said five men approached the 82-year-old victim's car as he pulled into a parking space at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Oakland Park Boulevard on Nov. 5.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman's Body Found Near Car on I-95 in Broward

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was discovered near a car on Interstate 95 in Broward County early Thursday. The discovery was made in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they were notified of a body found next...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Identify Person of Interest in Deadly Miramar Hit-and-Run

Police identified a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar and are asking the public to help locate her. Miramar Police said Wednesday they are looking for Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, South Carolina, who is the registered driver of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez on Sunday.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Arrested for Carjacking Elderly Man in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. The 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the Nov. 5 crime, Broward Sheriff's deputies said Thursday. Surveillance video previously released by BSO showed the carjacking in...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police

Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer. Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a grand jury on sexual battery and murder charges in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of 32-year-old Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth, Miramar Police officials said Thursday. It's the...
MIRAMAR, FL
International Business Times

Boy, 15, Fatally Shoots Teen While Showing Off Gun To Friends; Arrested

A young teen is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy while "recklessly" waving a firearm in front of his friends in a Florida home. Darrell Hobley, 15, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade, Local 10...
MIAMI, FL

