Trenton, MO

Audio: Changes coming to Trenton R-9 School District regarding Student Information Systems; Three positions open on R-9 Board of Education

By Jennifer Thies
kttn.com
 4 days ago
kttn.com

Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program

Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance. Mid-States Services assists in giving...
GALLATIN, MO
kchi.com

CMU’s Request For Solar Farm Resolution Approved

The solar farm at the east end of Third Street is owned by MC Power, and could soon have new owners. As part of the process of the sale, a resolution was needed for the connection of the solar farm to the CMU electric grid. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper presented that resolution to the Chillicothe City Council Monday night.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council hires new police officer

The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th. Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will...
kttn.com

Trenton Building and Nuisance Board holds brief meeting on Monday evening

It was a brief meeting on Monday night for five members of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Those in attendance at the meeting were David Mlika, Gaylon McCorkle, Vicki Meservey, Mary Axtell, and Lindsay Stevens while two others were absent. It was announced Barbara Morgans has sold 506 Jackson...
kttn.com

North Central Missouri College celebrates Native American Heritage Month and spotlights Jillian Hettinger

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, North Central Missouri College spotlights student Jillian Hettinger. Jillian is an A+ Missouri scholarship student from Novinger, Missouri, and is currently a freshman studying psychology. After completing her degree at NCMC, Jillian plans to transfer to Central Methodist University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then work as a therapist while getting her master’s, then doctorate. Jill would like to become a psychiatrist and open her own practice.
NOVINGER, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents filed in 2022

The Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year as of November 28th. That is an increase of three from what was reported through October 24th and up 90 from what was reported from January through November 22 of 2021. A nuisance summary shows the...
kchi.com

Hall Scheduled For Court Appearance December 6th

The next appearance for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe will be December 6th in Clinton County Court. The Change of Venue was approved in October by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall has remained in custody at the Clinton County Detention Center with no bond allowed on a charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Combine Fire South of Chillicothe

Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a Combine Fire at 21204 Highway 65. The call came in Tuesday at about 3:55 pm, and the fire crew arrived at about 4:00 pm to find smoke coming from underneath towards the center of the combine. A fire extinguisher was used without success. A 1 1/2-inch hand line was used to put out the remaining fire, using about 200 gallons of water.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom

David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany

A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Five Points Alive to sponsor Christmas Parade in Trenton

Five Points Alive will hold a Christmas Parade in Trenton on December 2nd. Other activities are also planned throughout the day in Downtown Trenton. The activities will start with the Hodge Presbyterian Church holding a cookie walk at The Space from 11 to 7 o’clock or until the church sells out of cookies.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to a combine on fire which was parked in grass along Highway 65. Captain Derrick Allen stated smoke was coming from underneath the combine. An inch-and-a-half hand line hose was used to completely extinguish the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

