Audio: Changes coming to Trenton R-9 School District regarding Student Information Systems; Three positions open on R-9 Board of Education

Maysville business owner pushing for state audit of school district
A Maysville business owner is calling for a state audit of the Maysville School District. Paul Hamby claims a number of questions have been circulating in the community and says answers have been hard to find. “It could be that it’s just (the) appearance of things not being right or...
Two to be elected to board of Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District
Two individuals are to be elected in April 2023 to the board of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District. With three-year terms expired are Justin Anderson and Ethan Griffin. Candidates may file starting December 6th and ending December 27th at the Industrial Maintenance Supply on East 17th Street in...
Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program
Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance. Mid-States Services assists in giving...
CMU’s Request For Solar Farm Resolution Approved
The solar farm at the east end of Third Street is owned by MC Power, and could soon have new owners. As part of the process of the sale, a resolution was needed for the connection of the solar farm to the CMU electric grid. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper presented that resolution to the Chillicothe City Council Monday night.
December 5th is the deadline to return ballots for voting in the Farm Service Agency election
Producers in Grundy County are reminded that Monday, December 5, 2022, is the date that election ballots are due to the Farm Service Agency office in Trenton. The candidate for a seat on the Farm Service Agency board is Preston Jawahir of Spickard. Ballots were previously mailed to farmers and...
Chillicothe City Council hires new police officer
The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th. Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will...
Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to hold community giveaway event and Winter Booster Event
A variety of items will be available for free at a Community Giveaway. Bright Futures Trenton will hold the public event at the First Christian Church Activity Center in Trenton on December 11th from 4 to 6 pm. Bright Futures Trenton Co-coordinator Lynn Griffin reports items to be offered came...
Jackie Soptic to retire after 33 years with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
A retirement party will be held for Jackie Soptic with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Cake, cupcakes, and punch will be available at the First Christian Church in Trenton on December 8th from 2 to 5 pm. Soptic is retiring after 33 years with the planning commission. RSVP is...
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board holds brief meeting on Monday evening
It was a brief meeting on Monday night for five members of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Those in attendance at the meeting were David Mlika, Gaylon McCorkle, Vicki Meservey, Mary Axtell, and Lindsay Stevens while two others were absent. It was announced Barbara Morgans has sold 506 Jackson...
North Central Missouri College celebrates Native American Heritage Month and spotlights Jillian Hettinger
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, North Central Missouri College spotlights student Jillian Hettinger. Jillian is an A+ Missouri scholarship student from Novinger, Missouri, and is currently a freshman studying psychology. After completing her degree at NCMC, Jillian plans to transfer to Central Methodist University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then work as a therapist while getting her master’s, then doctorate. Jill would like to become a psychiatrist and open her own practice.
Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents filed in 2022
The Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year as of November 28th. That is an increase of three from what was reported through October 24th and up 90 from what was reported from January through November 22 of 2021. A nuisance summary shows the...
Hall Scheduled For Court Appearance December 6th
The next appearance for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe will be December 6th in Clinton County Court. The Change of Venue was approved in October by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall has remained in custody at the Clinton County Detention Center with no bond allowed on a charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder.
Livingston County Library to hold miniature Christmas tree decorating contest
The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold a mini Christmas tree decorating contest next month. Trees that are less than 24 inches tall can be brought to the library from December 1st through 10th. Voting for the favorite tree will be from December 12th through 17th. Voting will be...
Combine Fire South of Chillicothe
Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a Combine Fire at 21204 Highway 65. The call came in Tuesday at about 3:55 pm, and the fire crew arrived at about 4:00 pm to find smoke coming from underneath towards the center of the combine. A fire extinguisher was used without success. A 1 1/2-inch hand line was used to put out the remaining fire, using about 200 gallons of water.
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe to hold Community Christmas Dinner
The Eighth Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe. The free eat-in dinner will be served at the church on December 25th from 11 am to 1 pm. A take-out or delivery dish will be available upon request. Spokesperson Sharon Brooks says that,...
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
Audio: Five Points Alive to sponsor Christmas Parade in Trenton
Five Points Alive will hold a Christmas Parade in Trenton on December 2nd. Other activities are also planned throughout the day in Downtown Trenton. The activities will start with the Hodge Presbyterian Church holding a cookie walk at The Space from 11 to 7 o’clock or until the church sells out of cookies.
Princeton teenager delivering mail injured after SUV overturns in attempt to avoid deer in roadway
The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton resident sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle delivering mail ran off the road to avoid a deer on Thursday afternoon, December 1st. A private vehicle transported 19-year-old Hannah Bruse to Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa. The teenager was delivering mail in...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65
