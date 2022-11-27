Audio: Changes coming to Trenton R-9 School District regarding Student Information Systems; Three positions open on R-9 Board of Education

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, North Central Missouri College spotlights student Jillian Hettinger. Jillian is an A+ Missouri scholarship student from Novinger, Missouri, and is currently a freshman studying psychology. After completing her degree at NCMC, Jillian plans to transfer to Central Methodist University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then work as a therapist while getting her master’s, then doctorate. Jill would like to become a psychiatrist and open her own practice.

NOVINGER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO