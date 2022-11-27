ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

PIX11

Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Knock Out Game in the Subway?

MANHATTAN - Another straphanger was attacked in the subway during an early morning ride on the West Side. The victim was sucker punched and knocked to the ground while his attacker rifled through his pockets.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Shot Dead on NYC Street, Possibly Over Music, Cops Say

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx in what law enforcement officials believe was targeted -- and the shooting was possibly motivated by music, police say. A security camera video shows two young men entering a bodega here on Morris Avenue — one with a blue crossbody bag across his chest while the other wears all black with black and white sneakers.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

15-year-old dies while subway surfing in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A teenager died Thursday after subway surfing in Brooklyn.It happened around 11:30 a.m.Police say a 15-year-old was on top of a southbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell and hit the electrified third rail.Teams from the MTA and police responded, but it was too late.In a statement, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said, "Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends. We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not."
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project

A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Yonkers Police Sergeant Killed in Multiple-Car Crash Involving Bee-Line Bus: Police

A Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a crash involving multiple cars and a Bee-Line bus, according to police. The crash occurred on an overpass along Tuckahoe Road above the Sprain Brook Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The sergeant was driving an unmarked department vehicle while on duty when a BMW heading in the opposite direction apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.
YONKERS, NY
norwoodnews.org

ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants

The City’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) told Norwood News the agency is investigating with the NYPD the case of 22-year-old Bronx mom, Dimone Fleming, who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly killing her two infant sons at a homeless shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. The news comes amid a media report that there was possibly a previous case of alleged abuse involving Fleming and her child, and as the mayor rolled out the City’s latest efforts to address the mental health needs of undomiciled New Yorkers.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

