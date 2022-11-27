Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
Knock Out Game in the Subway?
MANHATTAN - Another straphanger was attacked in the subway during an early morning ride on the West Side. The victim was sucker punched and knocked to the ground while his attacker rifled through his pockets.
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Shot Dead on NYC Street, Possibly Over Music, Cops Say
A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx in what law enforcement officials believe was targeted -- and the shooting was possibly motivated by music, police say. A security camera video shows two young men entering a bodega here on Morris Avenue — one with a blue crossbody bag across his chest while the other wears all black with black and white sneakers.
NBC New York
Several Students Hurt When Yeshiva Bus Crashes Into Spring Valley Home, Police Say
Several students were hurt after a yeshiva bus crashed into a car in Spring Valley, the local police chief tells News 4 New York. The bus was on route to a yeshiva about 2 miles from the crash site. Chief Marty Reilly from the Ramapo Police Department said the incident...
29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old dies while subway surfing in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A teenager died Thursday after subway surfing in Brooklyn.It happened around 11:30 a.m.Police say a 15-year-old was on top of a southbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell and hit the electrified third rail.Teams from the MTA and police responded, but it was too late.In a statement, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said, "Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends. We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not."
Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project
A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
MTA plan calls for removing some Brooklyn bus stops, changing routes to speed up rides
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Bus routes across Brooklyn are being redesigned, shaking up the rider experience for borough residents and workers. The MTA has already implemented changes in the Bronx and in Staten Island. A redesign is in the works for Queens. Changes in each borough are meant to make routes faster and better for riders. […]
N.J. man, 25, dies after he’s found shot multiple times on city street
Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Bloomfield man in Newark, authorities said. Lance Sally Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
amny.com
East Harlem man cuffed seven years after deadly shooting of Queens victim
Homicide detectives cuffed an East Harlem man more than seven years after he allegedly murdered a Queens resident in a triple shooting, police announced Wednesday. Tyrell Lewis, 25, of Lexington Avenue faces murder charges for the June 6, 2015 murder of Anthony Fries, 18, of Van Wyck Expressway in Jamaica.
Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver
Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a mother and her four children in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Carjacking falls flat after trio swipe car waiting for tire change, cops say
A deflated trio of carjackers who targeted a car in a Walgreens parking lot Wednesday didn’t make it far when a flat tire stopped their getaway, authorities said. The driver had been waiting for AAA to change her tire at the Walgreens in Englishtown when two men and a woman forced her out of her vehicle at around 9 a.m., police said in a statement.
NBC New York
Yonkers Police Sergeant Killed in Multiple-Car Crash Involving Bee-Line Bus: Police
A Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a crash involving multiple cars and a Bee-Line bus, according to police. The crash occurred on an overpass along Tuckahoe Road above the Sprain Brook Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The sergeant was driving an unmarked department vehicle while on duty when a BMW heading in the opposite direction apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.
norwoodnews.org
ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants
The City’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) told Norwood News the agency is investigating with the NYPD the case of 22-year-old Bronx mom, Dimone Fleming, who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly killing her two infant sons at a homeless shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. The news comes amid a media report that there was possibly a previous case of alleged abuse involving Fleming and her child, and as the mayor rolled out the City’s latest efforts to address the mental health needs of undomiciled New Yorkers.
Pot Smokers Beat Super with Chair When He Asks Them to Snuff Out Weed
MANHATTAN - A building super was beaten with a chair when he asked a trio of pot smokers to stop smoking weed in the vestibule of the building he manages outside Stuyvesant Town across the street from a school. The elderly building manager suffered serious injuries.
Paralyzed from waist down: Gruesome injuries suffered by man stabbed on Staten Island detailed by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 68-year-old man suffered paralysis and other devastating injuries when he was stabbed in broad daylight at the Mariners Harbor Houses. Dyshawn Williams, 37, of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, faces charges that include attempted murder in the gruesome assault at about 12:25...
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from driver’s license plate
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Adam White keeps an eye out for license plates as he moves around the city. In mid-November, while commuting by bike, he says he saw piece of plastic covering part of the license plate on a car parked along Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn. He removed it and was confronted by the driver. […]
Garbage chute at Brooklyn NYCHA building catches fire, injures 19
A fire inside of the garbage chute of a Brooklyn NYCHA building Saturday night injured more than a dozen people, FDNY officials said.
‘Green Book’ actor found dead in NYC; man arrested for allegedly dumping body
Police in New York City have identified a man whose body was dumped in the Bronx as "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Comments / 0