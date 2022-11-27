2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say

BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning.

Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. State Police say according to a radar reading, Hulsoor was driving a vehicle at 120 mph when he sped past Trooper Zach Bilotta, who was on traffic patrol, at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Bilotta stopped the vehicle and arrested Hulsoor, the driver.

Earlier Sunday, Bilotta had conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle that had been traveling at 100 mph on Interstate 93 in Concord.

That driver, Lionel DeSilva, 47, of Merrimack, Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

Both Hulsoor and DeSilva were bailed and released on their own personal recognizance. Both men were ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date.

