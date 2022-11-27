ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden wants South Carolina to have first primary in 2024

President Biden wants South Carolina to have the first nominating contest in 2024, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, then Michigan and Georgia — an unexpected proposal that upends nearly two years of debate among party leaders about how Democrats should choose nominees in the future. The proposed change, unveiled...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis testifies in bid to get job back

- Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday as he testified in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. Warren's testimony came on the first day of a trial before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle that...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Minnesota nurses vote to strike for 2nd time this year: "Our hospitals are in crisis"

The Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents 15,000 nurses from dozens of hospitals across the state, has voted to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. The proposed strike, which will involve nurses from 16 hospitals statewide, is set to begin on Dec. 11, unless negotiations with hospitals progress to a point where a strike becomes unnecessary. Nurses voted "overwhelmingly" to strike for up to 20 days, the Minnesota Nurses Association told CBS Minnesota, and at two hospitals, the strike has no end date.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Missouri executes man over 2005 killing of police officer

A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the state's second execution this year and the 17th nationally. Two more executions are scheduled in Missouri for the first few weeks of 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Unlicensed weed tainted with E. coli, lead and salmonella, study finds

About 40% of cannabis products sold at unlicensed storefronts in New York City contained bacteria, heavy metals and pesticides, finds a recently released report. Marijuana, edibles and vaporizers purchased from 20 illicit shops in August were tested and found to contain varying levels of eight contaminants, including E. coli, salmonella, nickel and lead, according to the report commissioned by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, a state trade group.
CBS News

Look At This: Third Street Promenade

When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS News

CBS News

576K+
Followers
73K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy