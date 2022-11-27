The Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents 15,000 nurses from dozens of hospitals across the state, has voted to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. The proposed strike, which will involve nurses from 16 hospitals statewide, is set to begin on Dec. 11, unless negotiations with hospitals progress to a point where a strike becomes unnecessary. Nurses voted "overwhelmingly" to strike for up to 20 days, the Minnesota Nurses Association told CBS Minnesota, and at two hospitals, the strike has no end date.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO