Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Bears Are Trending Toward Perfect 2023 NFL Draft Position
While losses pile up, Bears trending toward perfect draft position originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you gave Bears general manager Ryan Poles some truth serum, he'd probably tell you the 2022 season has gone about as well as he could have hoped as it pertains to the direction of the rebuild.
Bears Expect Justin Fields to Be Limited at Practice for Rest of Week
Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice.
Bears Overreactions: Darnell Mooney's Injury Should End Justin Fields' Season
Bears overreactions: Mooney's injury should end Fields' season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After eight losses in nine weeks, the 2022 Bears season has officially entered "focus on the future" mode. That starts with quarterback Justin Fields, who missed the Week 12 loss to the New York Jets with...
NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bears Draft Picks, Prospects, Analysis
NFL mock draft roundup: Bears draft picks, prospects, analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears fell to a 3-9 record last Sunday with a loss to the New York Jets. With that, the team stepped into the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft (as of this writing).
How Zach Wilson is faring since Jets demoted him
It’s not clear whether Zach Wilson’s progress is being measured in inches or feet, but the Jets do like what they’ve seen from the demoted quarterback since he has been playing with the scout team. “Just getting confidence back throwing the ball,” quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese said, asked what improvements he has seen from Wilson. “Playing a bit more freely and not overthinking things. There’s multiple things that pop up during a practice, good and bad, that we need to work through and stay positive through the whole thing, which he has.” When — or whether — Wilson will get the starting...
Matt LaFleur: ‘I Think Luke Getsy Has Done an Unbelievable Job'
Matt LaFleur: 'I think Luke Getsy has done an unbelievable job' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luke Getsy has been paramount in helping the Bears' offense reach peak productivity this season. His old mentor on the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur, is cognizant of the work Getsy's done in...
LeBron James Asks Why Reporters Haven't Questioned Him About 1957 Jerry Jones Photo
LeBron James has questions about the disparity of media scrutiny he believes is being applied to a 1957 photo of Jerry Jones and the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The photo of Jones, captured by an Associated Press photographer, shows him standing among a group of white students at North...
