Bears Are Trending Toward Perfect 2023 NFL Draft Position

While losses pile up, Bears trending toward perfect draft position originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you gave Bears general manager Ryan Poles some truth serum, he'd probably tell you the 2022 season has gone about as well as he could have hoped as it pertains to the direction of the rebuild.
Bears Expect Justin Fields to Be Limited at Practice for Rest of Week

Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice.
How Zach Wilson is faring since Jets demoted him

It’s not clear whether Zach Wilson’s progress is being measured in inches or feet, but the Jets do like what they’ve seen from the demoted quarterback since he has been playing with the scout team. “Just getting confidence back throwing the ball,” quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese said, asked what improvements he has seen from Wilson. “Playing a bit more freely and not overthinking things. There’s multiple things that pop up during a practice, good and bad, that we need to work through and stay positive through the whole thing, which he has.” When — or whether — Wilson will get the starting...
