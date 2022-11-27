Read full article on original website
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln faces South Point team with loads of tradition, option offense
East Lincoln will put its unbeaten record on the line Friday night when the Mustangs host South Point. East is coming off a blowout win over Kings Mountain, winning 46-20 agains the top seed in the West. The Mustangs’ mighty defense actually allowod the most points all season against h Mountaineers, though most of the scoring was well after the outcome was decided.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Cobbs tourney tips off Wednesday
AHOSKIE – The second annual Doug Cobbs Scholarship Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday. Cobbs taught and coached for 30 years at Ridgecroft School before retiring the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year. Other than Ridgecroft, other schools participating in the varsity girls and boys tournament are Halifax Academy, Northeast...
Channel 9 learns new information about Livingstone College abuse allegations
SALISBURY, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned new information about abuse allegations within a Salisbury college’s athletic department. Last month, Channel 9 spoke to a parent of a Livingstone College student-athlete about concerns over “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program. The parent said coaches...
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
wccbcharlotte.com
Deadly Crash Closes Part of Providence Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Providence Road remains closed after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The wreck involved a garbage truck and car. We’re told two people were trapped in the car and one of them died. This is at the intersection of Providence and Fairview. You can...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Roland L. Tinkham
EURE – Roland Lycurgus Tinkham, 87, of 138 Tinkham Road, died Monday, November 28, 2022 in Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA. Mr. Tinkham was born in Gates County on October 17, 1935, and was the son of the late Lycurgus and Elbethel Felton Tinkham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Langston Tinkham.
lakenormanpublications.com
WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own
SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
WBTV
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said. Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police say they're responsible for the death of a 38 year old Rock Hill...
Two killed in overnight collision in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have died following a collision in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The collision occurred just after midnight on West Trade Street near Wesley Heights Way. MEDIC said two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for...
Injuries reported after vehicle hits tree in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in High Point on Monday when a vehicle hit a tree, according to the High Point Police Department. The driver was in the northbound lane on Johnson Street, veered off the road and hit a tree. The injuries reported are not life-threatening. Police, fire officials and […]
Tears, Tributes: TV meteorologist killed in NC copter crash remembered as dad, husband at funeral
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
4 hurt in crash on I-77 in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Four people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 near Brookshire Boulevard early Sunday morning, paramedics said. The crash happened around 3 a.m. MEDIC said they took one person with life-threatening injuries to the hospital, and three others were taken with serious injuries. I-77 North near...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move in overnight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as rain could impact tailgate plans for the Panthers game tomorrow. Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered showers. Monday, Tuesday: Sunny, highs in the 60s. Wednesday: Showers return. Overnight, a cold front approaching the area will bring scattered...
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
wccbcharlotte.com
Three Hurt After Overnight Shootings In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCCB is asking CMPD what led up to two separate shootings overnight. Three people were hurt. Medic tells us two people were shot just before 11 p.m. Friday night near St. Johns Street in North Charlotte. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
11-year-old girl reported missing from middle school in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing after being dropped off at Alexander Graham Middle School Tuesday morning. Family members said Drakayla Ivey was last seen at the school before its second block. Ivey has a cellphone. However, family members said their calls keep going to voicemail.
qcnews.com
Two trucks, SUV wreck in Gaston County, road shut down
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mount Holly police are reporting an accident that has shut down N.C. 16 in northeastern Gaston County. According to the police, two tractor-trailers and an SUV wrecked at Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway. Police shut down the intersection. Police say...
