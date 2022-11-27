ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln faces South Point team with loads of tradition, option offense

East Lincoln will put its unbeaten record on the line Friday night when the Mustangs host South Point. East is coming off a blowout win over Kings Mountain, winning 46-20 agains the top seed in the West. The Mustangs’ mighty defense actually allowod the most points all season against h Mountaineers, though most of the scoring was well after the outcome was decided.
BELMONT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Cobbs tourney tips off Wednesday

AHOSKIE – The second annual Doug Cobbs Scholarship Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday. Cobbs taught and coached for 30 years at Ridgecroft School before retiring the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year. Other than Ridgecroft, other schools participating in the varsity girls and boys tournament are Halifax Academy, Northeast...
AHOSKIE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deadly Crash Closes Part of Providence Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Providence Road remains closed after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The wreck involved a garbage truck and car. We’re told two people were trapped in the car and one of them died. This is at the intersection of Providence and Fairview. You can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Roland L. Tinkham

EURE – Roland Lycurgus Tinkham, 87, of 138 Tinkham Road, died Monday, November 28, 2022 in Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA. Mr. Tinkham was born in Gates County on October 17, 1935, and was the son of the late Lycurgus and Elbethel Felton Tinkham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Langston Tinkham.
GATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own

SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
country1037fm.com

Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas

Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
LAKE WYLIE, SC
FOX8 News

Injuries reported after vehicle hits tree in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in High Point on Monday when a vehicle hit a tree, according to the High Point Police Department. The driver was in the northbound lane on Johnson Street, veered off the road and hit a tree. The injuries reported are not life-threatening. Police, fire officials and […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move in overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as rain could impact tailgate plans for the Panthers game tomorrow. Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered showers. Monday, Tuesday: Sunny, highs in the 60s. Wednesday: Showers return. Overnight, a cold front approaching the area will bring scattered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Three Hurt After Overnight Shootings In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCCB is asking CMPD what led up to two separate shootings overnight. Three people were hurt. Medic tells us two people were shot just before 11 p.m. Friday night near St. Johns Street in North Charlotte. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Two trucks, SUV wreck in Gaston County, road shut down

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mount Holly police are reporting an accident that has shut down N.C. 16 in northeastern Gaston County. According to the police, two tractor-trailers and an SUV wrecked at Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway. Police shut down the intersection. Police say...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

