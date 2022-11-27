ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Severe storms, heavy rain possible Tuesday evening

By Marcus Bagwell, Danielle Breezy
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A StormTracker Weather Alert is in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday as gusty winds, heavy rain, and a few severe storms are possible in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The severe storm timeframe appears to be at night and into the overnight, therefore it will be important to have multiple ways to receive weather information.

Latest outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle TN & Southern KY under the following risks:

  • Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for areas mostly east of I-840 in TN and east of I-65 in KY (including Cookeville, McMinnville, Lafayette, Glasgow, Tompkinsville, Winchester, Altamont, Bowling Green).
  • Slight Risk (level 2/5) for areas along and west of I-840 to the TN River (including Nashville, Waverly, Dover, Paris, Columbia, Camden, Linden, Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Pulaski, Lawrenceburg).
  • Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) for our far west-southwest areas near the TN River (including Lobelville, Waynesboro, Decaturville, Huntington).
Storm threats

The two primary threats for the entire area will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado or two will be the secondary threat.

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

Big picture setup

This will be another powerful upper-level low that dives into the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday, increasing the south wind and Gulf moisture.

By Tuesday evening, storms are increasing along the Mississippi River and moving east. For Middle Tennessee, it will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning that the peak of the upper-level energy gives a good risk of storms (some severe).

Future Tracker

A decent warm-up occurs Tuesday, temperatures climb to near 70 in the afternoon. Clouds increase with scattered storms moving in Tuesday late afternoon. A few of these storms could turn severe, but the strongest storms will move in after dinnertime and continue into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, storms are mostly finished by 4 a.m. The focus then turns to the COLDER AIR. Temperatures drop into the 40s (our forecast model shows even some 30s) as clouds clear. Thursday morning will start in the 20s.

