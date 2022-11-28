ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Mexican president masses supporters with eye on next election

By Jennifer Gonzalez Covarrubias, CLAUDIO CRUZ, RODRIGO OROPEZA
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets supporters at the Zocalo square in Mexico City

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led huge crowds of supporters on a march through the capital Sunday in a show of political strength by the left-wing populist.

The rally came as allies of Lopez Obrador, known by his initials AMLO, jockey for position ahead of the next presidential election in 2024, in which he cannot run.

Lopez Obrador, 69, was mobbed by supporters as he spent more than five hours walking a few kilometers (miles) through the crowds to Mexico City's main square, amid cries of "it's an honor to be with Obrador."

An estimated 1.2 million people joined the rally, according to presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez, although there was no independent confirmation of that figure.

Lopez Obrador delivered a speech outlining what he considers to be the main accomplishments of his four years in office so far, including measures to alleviate poverty, improve public services and fight corruption.

Mariachi bands entertained the president's supporters, who arrived on buses from around the country, many wearing purple, the color of his Morena party.

"The president is not alone," read a placard at the rally, while others vowed support for the government's controversial electoral reform plan.

"I like the way AMLO governs, always doing everything for the most vulnerable," said Alma Perez, a 35-year-old teacher who traveled from the southern state of Guerrero to join the march.

Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador fill a thoroughfare in Mexico City

Lopez Obrador "has done what no other president has done for the poor," said Ramon Suarez, a 33-year-old electrician.

"He has some areas in which to improve such as security, but that's not done overnight," Suarez added.

It was the first such march led by a Mexican president in at least four decades, according to experts.

The rally comes two weeks after tens of thousands joined an opposition protest against the president's proposed electoral reform.

Lopez Obrador wants to "show muscle," said Fernando Dworak, a political analyst at the Mexican Autonomous Institute of Technology.

"It was a serious mistake by the opposition to believe that the president can be beaten on the streets," he told AFP, referring to the November 13 anti-government protest.

- 'Oiled machinery' -

Mexico's president joined flag-waving crowds for a rally that comes as his allies warm up for the race to replace him in 2024

Lopez Obrador, who enjoys an approval rating of nearly 60 percent, owes much of his popularity to his social welfare programs aimed at helping the elderly and disadvantaged Mexicans.

Mexican presidents are barred from serving more than one term, and Lopez Obrador again ruled out trying to change the constitution to stay in office.

"No to re-election," he told supporters.

At the same time, Lopez Obrador is keen to see his Morena party hold onto power after he stands aside.

Three of the president's allies and potential successors -- Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez -- accompanied him at the rally.

Lopez Obrador knows "that in order for him to win elections, he needs oiled machinery that works all the time," said Gustavo Lopez, a political scientist at Tecnologico de Monterrey, a Mexican university.

Opposition parties accuse Lopez Obrador of being an "authoritarian" populist who is "militarizing" the country by giving a greater role to the armed forces in both security and infrastructure projects.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves during a march in Mexico City marking his fourth year in office

His efforts to revamp the independent National Electoral Institute (INE) have proven particularly controversial.

Lopez Obrador alleges that the INE endorsed fraud when he ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 2006 and 2012, before winning in 2018.

He wants the organization to be replaced by a new body with members chosen by voters instead of lawmakers and with a smaller budget.

Critics see the plan as an attack on one of Mexico's most important democratic institutions.

The reform would require support from at least two-thirds of lawmakers in Congress, and Lopez Obrador's political opponents have vowed to oppose the changes.

Comments / 63

blooz blah
6d ago

True he has the support from a lot of people but as always the wrong people and I find it odd that this voters reform initiative is being pushed before the next presidential election. It looks like someone wants to remain in office to further weaken Mexico

15
Ismael Lopez
6d ago

the man got repsol to pay back taxes got all the Rich companys to pay taxes. build more than 20 new rural school and build a new airport put people back to work and has cheaper gas that the USA by taxing allllllllllllllllllll the big rich companies alll you look is at Fox cartel's

5
Guest
6d ago

Democratic Institution or Autocratic Institution ruled by the elite of Mexico who run most Local,State&Federal offices?It is a system full of rampant corruption,criminality&favoritism.Just like the teachers union in Mexico where power to hire teachers&administrators is controlled by family dynasties,nepotism& bribery.Even though the government gives states money to build&run the school districts, corruption&embezzlement the norm who control the school districts.The need to change both systems is crucial for Mexico to become a more Democratic ruled by the majority and not the small rich elite that now controls Mexico.These reforms have the chance to make Mexico a great nation.

5
