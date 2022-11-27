ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Mother in custody after baby and toddler fatally stabbed in the Bronx

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xZfA_0jP5877u00

A mother is in custody after an 11-month-old baby and his three-year-old brother were found with fatal stab wounds in a family shelter in the Bronx on Saturday night, the NYPD say.

The woman, named by the New York Post as 22-year-old Dimone Fleming, is being held as a “person of interest” but had not been charged, deputy chief Louis De Ceglie said during a news conference late on Saturday.

The two victims were identified as DeShawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Canada, 11 months, by the Post.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the Mount Hope area at 7.20pm to a report of a woman acting female acting “erratic, but non-violent, with no weapons”, Mr De Ceglie said.

Officers found a woman naked and acting “irrationally” inside the third floor apartment on Echo Place.

She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation at about 7.50pm, Mr De Ceglie said.

A second 911 call was placed five minutes later to report “two unresponsive babies not breathing at the same location”, Mr De Ceglie said.

The officers returned and located the two boys suffering from multiple stab wounds to their necks and torsos.

The officers attempted CPR and the children were rushed to  Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The boys’ father was not in custody, he said.

He said police had been called to one domestic violence incident at the address “a couple of years ago”.

The police officers who responded “were going to have to live with and think about” the incident for the rest of their lives.

Comments / 19

Pat Placette
4d ago

All we need now are more women having babies they don't want and cannot take care of for whatever reason. Codify Roe v Wade STAT.

Reply(1)
5
ANGIE B
3d ago

I hate these innocent children keep getting killed by their sorry parents..don't have kids if you don't want to love take care and protect them..it's almost an everyday thing...poor babies🙏🏾🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏿🙏🏿😤💋💋🙏🏾✝️✝️

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

An Overflowing Bathtub Stuffed with Clothes Hid Two Kids’ Bodies from the NYPD

The troubled New York City mother accused of stabbing her two young sons to death—then concealing their bodies under a pile of clothes in a bathtub filled with water—may have done so because she believed they were possessed by demons, her heartbroken family revealed Sunday. The bodies of the boys—Daishawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Canada, 11 months old—were found by Canada’s father on Saturday night at a family shelter in the Bronx, police told the New York Post. The gruesome discovery came nearly an hour after cops brought their mother, Dimone “Brenda” Fleming, to the hospital.“Despite the officers’ best efforts,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State

A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
CHARLESTON, SC
AOL Corp

Boyfriend arrested in death of 22-year-old woman found dismembered in suitcases at NYC apartment

The boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman found dismembered, with her body parts stuffed into two suitcases, in her New York City apartment has been arrested in her grisly death. Justin Williams, 24, was arrested Monday and arraigned on indictment charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves died in same bed as her best friend, grieving father says

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students has revealed that his daughter died in the same bed as her life-long best friend.Steve Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death back on 13 November, gave a heartbreaking speech at a vigil for the victims on Wednesday evening, where he said it gave him comfort to learn that she was with best friend Madison Mogen until the very end.Mr Goncalves told how the “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.“They just found each other, and every day...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Boy, 16, allegedly confesses to killing 13-year-old girl on Instagram video call

A Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confessed to a friend during an Instagram video call that they had just killed someone and needed help to dispose of the body, authorities say.Police in Bensalem, 20 miles (32kms) northeast of Philadelphia, said in a statement the 16-year-old suspect flipped the screen to show his friend the blood-covered legs and feet of an apparent homicide victim. The friend told her mother, who called 911 shortly after 4pm on Friday. Officers from the Bensalem Police Department said they identified the suspect as Joshua Cooper. When they arrived at the suspect’s address at the Top of...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
People

Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide

The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
LA PLATA, MD
Law & Crime

West Virginia Man Who Told Cops ‘I Just Lost It’ Convicted of Beating Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with a Claw Hammer

A 36-year-old West Virginia man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing his girlfriend’s non-verbal autistic 7-year-old son last year, beating the little boy to death with a claw hammer. A Raleigh County jury on Thursday convicted Rashad Akeem Thompson on one count of first-degree murder in the horrific slaying of young Tre-shaun Brown, authorities confirmed.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'

A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
iheart.com

10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom

A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
New York Post

8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents

An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
BBC

Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules

The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Conn. parolee on the run after he stabbed, dismembered 11-month-old daughter: police

A Connecticut felon with a lengthy rap sheet fatally stabbed his 11-month-old daughter and dismembered her — then got into an argument with her mom and fled, police said. Police are on the hunt for Christopher Francisquini, 31, who is accused of murdering Camilla Francisquini on Friday morning at their Millville Avenue home in Naugatuck, the Hartford Courant reported. After allegedly committing what Police Chief Colin McAllister described Monday as a “horrific and gruesome” crime, Francisquini got into a fight with Camilla’s mom, who was unaware the girl was already dead. During the argument, Francisquini allegedly destroyed the mother’s cellphone, removed a GPS tracking device...
NAUGATUCK, CT
The Independent

The Independent

950K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy