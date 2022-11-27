Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend 1st Married Thanksgiving at Home With Blended Family

First married Thanksgiving! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed their first holiday season as newlyweds .

“This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁 ,” the “On the Floor” songstress, 53, captioned a Sunday, November 27, Instagram video of her blended family’s festivities.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

In Lopez’s social media Reel, she documented her brood’s Thanksgiving traditions of cooking their meal, hanging out together and lots of snuggling with her kids . In one selfie, the New York native posed for the camera as the Argo director, 50, chilled with their blended brood in the background.

Lopez and Affleck — who reunited in May 2021 , decades after their original engagement — got married in August surrounded by their respective five children following an intimate Las Vegas union the month before. The Hustlers actress shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony . Affleck, for his part, coparents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner .

The Marry Me star further showed off the group’s beachfront holiday on Sunday, revealing she also invited sister Lynda Lopez , mom Lupe Lopez , manager Benny Medina and musician Stevie Mackey to the gathering.

As Jennifer and her crew enjoyed their Thanksgiving , the Grammy Award nominee has been candid about blending families following her wedding to the Massachusetts native .

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she told Vogue in an interview published earlier this month . “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram (2)

The Maid in Manhattan star added at the time: “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

In addition to prioritizing her family, Jennifer is gearing up for the release of her ninth studio album This Is Me … Now — exactly two decades after This Is Me … Then dropped. The actress — who announced the album on Friday, November 25 — s eemingly took inspiration from her rekindled romance with Affleck. There are tracks called “Rebound,” “This Time Around” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas.” The musician, who has not yet revealed the album release date, will also croon a follow-up to her 2002 hit “Dear Ben” with a new second part.

According to a Friday press release, This Is Me … Now “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that [Jennifer] has taken over the past two decades” and includes “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past [and] upbeat celebrations of love while sharing some of her most vulnerable truths.”