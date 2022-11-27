ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Up Close: How to rid NYC of crime; what's next in Washington after the midterm elections

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x12XV_0jP519DF00

On this week's episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter sits down with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most controversial and out-spoken democratic congressional representatives.

She shares her perspective on the intersection of politics and social media, and what might happen in Washington over the next two years.

But first, we discuss fear of crime in New York City with the NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey, who is retiring at the end of the month after 34 years.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

Comments / 22

Mr. superman
4d ago

another nasty, this fabulous crime since Comou & Belatheo. now Huchol & Adam's become worst. & now open border how can you fix it.

Reply
3
Shadow2022
3d ago

Nothing ! They all talk and promise things they will never accomplish. They just want the seat and get paid. Furthermore, they could careless till crime hits home 🏡 then you will see how fast the get things done ✔️.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Liberal media say we should stop covering crime, because it’s hurting Dems

The liberal media suddenly cares about crime. Oh, not the staggering toll on businesses and quality of life, or even the loss of life. No, they’re upset that “fear-mongering” hurt Democrats in the midterm elections. And for that, they blame the New York Post. “NYC Media Might Have Cost Democrats the House,” laments New York magazine. “New York’s Seismic Tilt Toward the GOP,” the New York Times claims, was due to “doomsday-style ads” and “constant media headlines.” Fact is, it was New York Democrats who cost Democrats the House, by pushing a flagrantly illegal gerrymandered election map, which, after being overturned by a judge,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Left hook: Jumaane Williams slams Adams’ NYC homeless committal plan

New York City’s top elected watchdog railed against Mayor Eric Adams’ new expansion of police power to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with untreated mental illness who are living on the streets and subways. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former NYPD Detective Andy Bershad appeared on CNN’s “This Morning” Wednesday to discuss the plan, which was unveiled Tuesday as a response to concerns about public safety on the subway and sidewalks of New York. Adams cited a “moral obligation” to place people living in the transit system and on city streets into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems, even if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Mayor Adams tackles the growing problem of diversity and equity within the FDNY

NEW YORK, NY – With crime rising across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is tackling the problem. The problem of inequity and diversity within the New York City Fire Department. On Tuesday, Adams announced five new bills that will address diversity within the city’s fire department. New York City is a changing city, led now by the progressive wing of the Democrat party. Now, New York City firefighters will be forced to undergo diversity and ant-harassment training under five bills signed into law by the Mayor. “Our city is changing, and our city is evolving for the better,” Adams The post NYC Mayor Adams tackles the growing problem of diversity and equity within the FDNY appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Mary Sue

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

New York City Will Begin Involuntarily Hospitalizing Mentally Ill People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that city officials will begin involuntarily hospitalizing people with suspected mental illness in an effort to crack down on crime and homelessness. "The common misunderstanding persists that we cannot provide involuntary assistance unless the person is violent," Adams said, according to the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

FDNY commissioner talks new laws on department diversity

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The face of the FDNY could be changing thanks to five new laws signed Monday that are aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in the department. Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, the first woman to head the department, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss how the FDNY will comply with the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Construction has begun on an underground electrical transmission line that will bring Canadian hydropower to New York City as part of an effort to make the Big Apple less reliant on fossil fuels, state officials announced Wednesday. Once complete, the Champlain Hudson Power Express will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey tapped for top uniformed spot

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is set to take over as the department’s highest-ranking uniformed cop, The Post has learned. Maddrey, who will be promoted from Chief of Patrol, will take the reins of the department from Chief Ken Corey, who resigned from the post with less than a year in the new administration, according to an NYPD order obtained by The Post. The order, distributed to all commands in the NYPD, designated Maddrey as acting Chief of the Department as of Wednesday morning. This will be Maddrey’s third reassignment under the new administration. It was unclear if the chief was the permanent pick...
Syracuse.com

Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years

Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Bill would expose Council members’ rent-stabilized status

A new City Council bill would offer a window into the living arrangements of the chamber’s members, revealing which of them benefit from regulated rents. The legislation, proposed by Council member Robert Holden and referred to the Committee on Standards and Ethics last Tuesday, would require all members to disclose whether their primary residence is a rent-stabilized apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy