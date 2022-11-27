Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Login Failed in The Cycle Frontier on Windows PC
Several gamers are not able to play The Cycle Frontier as they are not able to log in. Every time they try to do the same, an error message pops up on their screen, and they see the error message Login Failed in The Cycle Frontier. You may see some similar error codes as well such as Error Codes 5, 4, and 2 too.
The Windows Club
Can you use 2 Power Supplies in one computer?
In the past couple of years, it has become very evident that CPUs and GPUs have become increasingly power-hungry. We doubt this will change in the near future, so those who prefer super-powerful computers, be prepared to spend big on 1000W+ power supply units (PSU). Now, what if you have two power supply units sitting around in your home, is it possible to use both of them to power your hungry CPU GPU instead of having to go out and purchase a new one? That’s the question we want to answer.
The Windows Club
BitLocker keeps asking for Recovery key at startup
BitLocker is Windows built-in encryption mechanism that protects your system from unauthorized access and keeps your confidential data safe and secure. If BitLocker is enabled on your Windows PC, you may face a problem where BitLocker keeps asking for a Recovery key at startup. When you activate BitLocker on your...
The Windows Club
How to add Open in new process to Context Menu in Windows 11 using Registry
In this tutorial, we will show you how to add Open in new process option to the context menu in Windows 11. The Open in new process command helps to launch a folder or drive in a separate explorer.exe process. So, if an explorer.exe process hangs or crashes, it won’t affect the folder(s) opened in the separate explorer.exe process.
The Windows Club
How to enable Dark Mode for VLC Media Player on PC
The VLC Media Player app is one of the most powerful video and music players freely available today, and after a long time of waiting, it is now finally possible to enable dark mode in this application. This is not something that comes preinstalled in VLC Media Player, but that doesn’t make it difficult to accomplish.
The Windows Club
Fix 80159018, 0x87DF2EE7, or 876C0100 error codes on Xbox console
On your Xbox, the error code(s) 80159018 occurs when you try to download your profile or connect to Xbox Live, 0x87DF2EE7 occurs when you try to access content from Xbox Live, and 876C0100 occurs when you try to watch video content on your console. This post provides the solutions affected console gamers can apply to fix these error codes.
The Windows Club
How to create Crayon text effect in PowerPoint
In Microsoft PowerPoint, there are many artistic effects that users can use to make their images and text look artistic; In Microsoft PowerPoint, there are several artistic effects such as Marker, Pencil Greyscale Pencil Sketch blur. You can create your own artistic effect using some of the effects mentioned, such as the crayon effect. A Crayon effect will make your image look like a wax drawing. Let us see how to create a Crayon text effect in Microsoft PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
How to count words in Notepad?
Notepad is the primary text editor on all Windows computers. Even though Windows includes WordPad which is a word processor software with basic formatting options most still use Notepad. You may want to know the word count of your text in Notepad; however, the application doesn’t have any option for the same. In this article, we will help you count words in Notepad.
The Windows Club
How to put Sleep Timer in Spotify
Spotify comes with a built-in Sleep Timer feature that automatically stops playing music after the selected time period. And, in this tutorial, we will show you how to put and use Sleep Timer on Spotify. This feature works for both podcasts and music tracks. So, whether you’ve started a playlist or listening to some podcast, you can set a timer to decide for how long you want to play the music, and then it will be turned off automatically.
The Windows Club
WinClean lets you clean and optimize Windows 11/10
If you want to use various system utilities or remove different services or tweak some settings on Windows 11 or Windows 10, you can opt for WinClean. WinClean is a free and open-source application that allows users to clean and optimize Windows 11/10 PC within moments. WinClean features and options.
Comments / 0