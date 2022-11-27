Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Florida Residents Behind On Rent Or UtilitiesC. HeslopFlorida State
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s vulgar tweet was ‘so out of of character for him,’ coach John Harbaugh says
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s postgame tweet Sunday in which he lashed out at a fan was “so out of character for him” and a reminder of the perils of social media. About an hour after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jackson, a pending free agent, responded to a fan who’d tagged him in a tweet saying the Ravens should not commit to ...
Lamar Jackson Deletes Insensitive Tweet In Response To Critic
Sunday was a rough one for Lamar Jackson, and the superstar quarterback aired out his frustration on social media. A Twitter user took aim at Jackson after the signal-caller’s underwhelming Week 12 performance at TIAA Bank Field, where Baltimore was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The critic argued the Ravens should not fulfill Jackson’s reported contract desires and instead let the two-time Pro Bowl selection walk and use the money to address other team needs.
Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap
If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
Augusta Free Press
Lamar Jackson goes anti-gay, is mad about being called out on it: This is not OK
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went full-out anti-gay in an angry post-loss tweet, then blasted an ESPN reporter who called him out on it, using the legal term “defamation of character” in his defense. Sorry, but actually, no, actually, not sorry, Lamar, because there is no defense for...
Big Cat Country
Jaguars vs Ravens: Play of the game
The Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 4-7 on the season after beating the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 at home. Doug Pederson is suddenly back in the playoff hunt. Despite star running back Travis Etienne playing just five offensive snaps due to a sprained ankle, the Jaguars reached 28 points scored for the first time since Week 3. That includes 18 fourth-quarter points to pull off the most unlikely of comebacks.
Big Cat Country
Monday Night Football: Steelers underdogs to Colts
The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an AFC clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. Normally this would be a big time matchup between teams in the thick of the playoff hunt, but in 2022 both teams are down and well under .500 so far on the year.
Big Cat Country
2022 NFL odds: Jaguars road underdogs to Lions
What a Sunday it was for the Jacksonville Jaguars, rallying back to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 after going for two to take the lead with about 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was a big time statement for a Jaguars team that has struggled to close out games and lost all but one by a single score. The defense held up the Ravens early to slow their scoring and Trevor Lawrence played out of his mind, making big time throws and getting the team in the endzone.
