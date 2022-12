MADISON, Wis. — When Jim Leonhard took over as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers in October, he had just a few hours to prepare himself to face a ruffled group of young men. UW had just fired head coach Paul Chryst five games into his eighth season in charge of the program, and it was Leonhard's job to settle the emotions of players who felt responsible for the shocking turn of events.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO