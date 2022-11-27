Want to grow an exotic plant for your garden? Are you looking for a plant that is not only tasty and nutritious but also beautifies your garden landscape? Look no further, because dragon fruit is the one for you. Contents What is Dragon Fruit Plant?NutrientsTypes of Dragon Fruit Plants: 1. Sour Dragon Fruit:2. White Dragon Fruit:3. Red Dragon Fruit:4. Yellow Dragon Fruit:5. Pink Dragon Fruit:6. Blue Dragon Fruit Plant:Medicinal Effects:How to Grow Dragon Fruit:1. Preparing a Set-up of Dragon Fruit Plant2. Use Well-drained Sandy Cactus Soil3. Planting and Caring for Dragon Fruit3.1. Plant the Dragon Fruit Cuttings3.2. Plant in Sunlight3.3. Replant a Soil Line3.4. Wash the Dragon Fruit with Cactus Fruit4. Harvest the Fruit4.1. Watch as Dragon Fruit Grows4.2. Prune the Dragon Fruit Trees4.3. Pick the Fruit4.4. Eat Dragon Fruit5. Maintenance6. Look out for Diseases and Pests on Cactus FruitTips for When Growing Dragon Fruit Indoors Yes, you read that right. You can own a dragon fruit plant. And we will tell you how to grow dragon fruit. This beautiful Asiatic cactus plant not only gives a vibrant color fruit but also an amazing blooming flower called “night-blooming cereus (epiphyllum oxypetalum)”. Night-blooming cereus is a beautiful flower. The fruit is also known as pitaya, pitahaya, and strawberry pear. The fruit is grown in a plant called Hylocereus cactus, also called the Honolulu queen.

