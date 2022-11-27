Read full article on original website
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
WBTV
Slow down and relax in downtown Lenoir
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - People love making the drive up Highway 321 to places like Boone, Blowing Rock and Banner Elk. And while those are great destinations, you may be overlooking a place that you should add to your list. There’s no shortage of beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
What does it take to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Tri-Cities?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- People follow them, line up for hours to see them, and marvel at the Budweiser Clydesdales. The horses, trainers, and of course the dalmatians have been in Johnson City since Monday ahead of a busy week of parades and one-horse shows. “It’s probably the best phone call I get to make […]
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Foothills Grange opens in Black Mountain
It was this time-tested real estate axiom that led Foothills Meats founder Casey McKissick to launch Foothills Grange at 120 Broadway Ave. in Black Mountain. “It’s really the location we’ve been waiting for — the largest undeveloped spot left in the central business district,” he says. “It’s smack downtown. You can’t miss it.”
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Stretch of I-26 among worst in North Carolina for work zone crashes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's not the list you want to be on, let alone near the top. But that's where a News 13 investigation into work zone crashes found two mountain counties. The cost to drivers is $684,000,000 in repairs annually. A News 13 investigation uncovered where those...
explorecaldwell.com
Festive Holiday Stops Along U.S. Route 321 [infographic]
U.S. Route 321 takes you through some of the most beautiful areas in the North Carolina foothills, and there’s something magical about journeying through this part of the country during the holiday season. If you’re on your way to ski, pick up a Christmas tree, or pay friends and family a holiday visit, don’t miss out on some of these hidden gems in Lenoir:
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Taylorsville Times
Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3
The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade steps off on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. The 2022 Parade is sponsored by the Alexander County Government. Some 237 units are enrolled to participate. The Alexander County Christmas Parade Committee is pleased to announce that Walter “Lee” Sharpe has been...
FOX Carolina
NC horse tests positive for equine infectious anemia
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA) said a horse in North Carolina tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). According to officials, a horse in Henderson County was also tested and officials are waiting for results. Officials said the horse...
lakenormanpublications.com
WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own
SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Need Help? Want to Help? Meet Pat and Maxine
Pisgah Legal Services Office Manager for Mitchell, Yancey and Avery Counties Patricia Casey, left, and Maxine McLaughlin, right, are just two of the Pisgah Legal Services staffers based right here in our community. Do you need help finding and maintaining affordable health insurance? Can help preparing a tax return help you access tax credits or refunds even if you don’t usually file taxes? Call Pisgal Legal Services at 828-210-3404, press 1 for health insurance and press 2 for taxes Do you help need information about how Pisgah Legal Services can help you and your family with a qualifying legal issue? Do you need to know if you qualify? Call 828-253-0406 or apply online at www.pisgahlegal.org. Do you want to volunteer your time to help PLS help our neighbors? Are you an attorney interested in doing pro bono work through PLS in Mitchell County? Call 828-253-0406 and ask to be connected with a volunteer coordinator. Services are free to all who qualify.
WBTV
NC’s first ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ to be unveiled in Ashe County
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first-ever “Safe Haven Baby Box” will be unveiled in Ashe County on Tuesday. That new box will be located at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. A Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for a mother to surrender...
Man severely burned in Lincoln County camper fire
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said a man burned in a camper fire on Tuesday.
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County
Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
