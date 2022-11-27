ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Slow down and relax in downtown Lenoir

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - People love making the drive up Highway 321 to places like Boone, Blowing Rock and Banner Elk. And while those are great destinations, you may be overlooking a place that you should add to your list. There’s no shortage of beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
LENOIR, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract

(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Foothills Grange opens in Black Mountain

It was this time-tested real estate axiom that led Foothills Meats founder Casey McKissick to launch Foothills Grange at 120 Broadway Ave. in Black Mountain. “It’s really the location we’ve been waiting for — the largest undeveloped spot left in the central business district,” he says. “It’s smack downtown. You can’t miss it.”
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
explorecaldwell.com

Festive Holiday Stops Along U.S. Route 321 [infographic]

U.S. Route 321 takes you through some of the most beautiful areas in the North Carolina foothills, and there’s something magical about journeying through this part of the country during the holiday season. If you’re on your way to ski, pick up a Christmas tree, or pay friends and family a holiday visit, don’t miss out on some of these hidden gems in Lenoir:
LENOIR, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Times

Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3

The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade steps off on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. The 2022 Parade is sponsored by the Alexander County Government. Some 237 units are enrolled to participate. The Alexander County Christmas Parade Committee is pleased to announce that Walter “Lee” Sharpe has been...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

NC horse tests positive for equine infectious anemia

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA) said a horse in North Carolina tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). According to officials, a horse in Henderson County was also tested and officials are waiting for results. Officials said the horse...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own

SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Need Help? Want to Help? Meet Pat and Maxine

Pisgah Legal Services Office Manager for Mitchell, Yancey and Avery Counties Patricia Casey, left, and Maxine McLaughlin, right, are just two of the Pisgah Legal Services staffers based right here in our community. Do you need help finding and maintaining affordable health insurance? Can help preparing a tax return help you access tax credits or refunds even if you don’t usually file taxes? Call Pisgal Legal Services at 828-210-3404, press 1 for health insurance and press 2 for taxes Do you help need information about how Pisgah Legal Services can help you and your family with a qualifying legal issue? Do you need to know if you qualify? Call 828-253-0406 or apply online at www.pisgahlegal.org. Do you want to volunteer your time to help PLS help our neighbors? Are you an attorney interested in doing pro bono work through PLS in Mitchell County? Call 828-253-0406 and ask to be connected with a volunteer coordinator. Services are free to all who qualify.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County

Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy