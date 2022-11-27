Pisgah Legal Services Office Manager for Mitchell, Yancey and Avery Counties Patricia Casey, left, and Maxine McLaughlin, right, are just two of the Pisgah Legal Services staffers based right here in our community. Do you need help finding and maintaining affordable health insurance? Can help preparing a tax return help you access tax credits or refunds even if you don’t usually file taxes? Call Pisgal Legal Services at 828-210-3404, press 1 for health insurance and press 2 for taxes Do you help need information about how Pisgah Legal Services can help you and your family with a qualifying legal issue? Do you need to know if you qualify? Call 828-253-0406 or apply online at www.pisgahlegal.org. Do you want to volunteer your time to help PLS help our neighbors? Are you an attorney interested in doing pro bono work through PLS in Mitchell County? Call 828-253-0406 and ask to be connected with a volunteer coordinator. Services are free to all who qualify.

MITCHELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO