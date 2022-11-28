Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Dodgers Rumors: LA Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Shortstop
Your Los Angeles Dodgers may need to fill their shortstop hole. According to MLB.com, the Phillies, Yankees, Red Sox, Braves, and a few more are in on the speedy shortstop, Trea Turner. The market will be a competitive one for Turner, and luckily for the Dodgers, if Trea leaves for...
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
CBS Sports
Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell criticizes Astros' recent tilt toward analytics but says he doesn't want GM job
The Houston Astros remain in need of a general manager after surprisingly cutting ties with incumbent James Click earlier this offseason. So enter Jeff Bagwell?. The franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman has been a close advisor to club owner Jim Crane for some time, and the idea that he might be in for a larger and more formal front-office role gained credence when Bagwell reportedly helped negotiate José Abreu's recent free-agent contract with Houston. On Tuesday, Bagwell leveled what seems to be thinly veiled criticism at Click and his data-driven approach:
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Yankees bringing on Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly as broadcasters would be major letdown
How about some New York Yankees free agency rumors?! Not ones that relate to the roster or the dugout, though. Media free agency! More specifically, voids the YES Network is trying to fill or other spots it might be looking to upgrade ahead of 2023. The New York Post spoke...
Mariners looking at key OF free agency replacement after Mitch Haniger decision
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly interested in free agent OF Michael Conforto, per Jon Morosi. Conforto was once regarded as one of the better outfielders in baseball, but was unable to strike a deal in free agency last offseason. It was later reported that an injury was the root cause for teams’ hesitancy in signing him. After sitting out the entire 2022 campaign, Conforto has once again begun to receive interest this offseason.
Angels Manager Phil Nevin Actually Worked for the Team When He Was Younger
This isn't his first stint with the Angels organization.
MLB analyst says Boston Red Sox should target this ‘perfect’ fit in MLB free agency
One analyst for MLB network believes a specific pitcher in MLB free agency would be a “perfect guy” for the
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
The New York Yankees have offered Aaron Judge an eight-year, $300 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Judge has yet to agree to a contract. The free agent met with the San Francisco Giants last week.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Gives Five Potential Trade Targets For LA
There are some clear needs the Dodgers need to address this off-season
Yankees’ World Series champion reveals chilling details about suicide attempt
Jason Grimsley has opened up about an extremely difficult point in his life in his new book, “Cross Stitched: One Man’s Journey from Ruin to Restoration.”. In the book, he details a particular rock bottom moment on August 21, 2015 when he tried to take his own life.
Astros Introduce New First Baseman José Abreu
The Astros made their free agent signing of José Abreu official last night and introduced him to the Houston media today. Abreu will wear number 79 for the Astros like he did with the White Sox.
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
Noah Syndergaard’s market as he tries bold new approach amid velocity decline
Noah Syndergaard is one of many free agents that teams could look into. However, the former All-Star is no longer one of the premier hurlers in baseball. Injuries have left his abilities partly depleted and he is working to refine his game and remain a solid option. The 30-year-old is...
Over the Monster
Goodbye To Brock Holt (Who Isn’t Going Anywhere)
In the days following his retirement it’s important to remember that Brock Holt, largely known as a fan-favorite white guy, was legit good for a minute. In 2018, he hit .277/.362/.411 over 367 at-bats in the Sox’s best season ever. Three years earlier, he had been an All-Star, and it didn’t happen by accident. He had a leg up, being “plucky” and playing for a popular team, but he earned his spot by hitting .292/.379/.412 in the first half and playing lots of positions, which the voters reliably eat up.
Philadelphia Phillies ‘the favorites’ to sign this top shortstop in MLB free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly jumped to the front of the pack to acquire a two-time All-Star and one of
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Hoops Rumors
