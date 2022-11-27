Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com
Celebrate a Historic Christmas at Hallockville Dec. 4
Experience old-fashioned North Fork holiday traditions during the Historic Christmas event at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead on Sunday, December 4 from noon to 3:30 p.m. Holiday displays in three historic residences on the 28-acre preserved farm will be staffed by costumed docents welcoming guests and sharing stories of past holiday celebrations. Historic Christmas at Hallockville is free and open to the public as the Museum Farm’s holiday gift to the community.
End of an era on Main Street: Balzano brothers, barbering for more than half a century, to retire: ‘It’s time for us to sit down’
Barbers named Balzano have been clipping hair and shaving faces in downtown Riverhead for 62 years. But come Jan. 28, brothers Tony and Andy will be giving their last haircuts at the barbershop opened by their father Jerry in 1970, when he moved the business from the Peconic Avenue shop he opened in 1960.
Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's
A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate.
Hamptons.com
Holiday Happenings at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages
The newly restored Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit!. Create memories with Family and friends and warm up with a Hot Spiked Cider or Mulled Wine at Good Ground Tavern’s spacious bar, cozy study and festive outdoor fire pit, join in a Christmas carol or two, make gingerbread houses and latkes — there’s a host of holiday activities to get even the grumpiest grinch feeling the wonderful spirit of the season.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Tender Years Treasury children’s shopping spree event returns to Smithtown
The Town of Smithtown Recreation & Senior Citizens Departments will host the annual Tender Years Treasury, a holiday shopping experience where kids can independently shop for family gifts. The unique independent shopping experience for children will be held on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center, 420 Middle Country Road, Smithtown.
27east.com
Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays
When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Donald A. Denis, 91, of Southampton, died on November 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, from...
southarkansassun.com
Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away
Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
Parkway Elementary School students hold annual Thanksgiving balloon parade
The kids blew up the balloons themselves, but they used their STEM skills to create devices to hold the balloons up without helium.
islipbulletin.net
Town of Islip experiences ‘unusual activity’ on system
On Friday, Nov. 25, Town of Islip supervisor Angie Carpenter released a statement regarding activity on the Town of Islip computer system. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Selfhelp Opens Affordable Community on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Selfhelp has opened 11 Park Drive, an affordable housing community for seniors in the Long Island hamlet of Wyandanch. The developer’s SHASAM service model will provide onsite social services. The property is located adjacent to a Long Island Railroad stop, as well as a larger affordable housing development named Wyandanch Village.
thehbtide.com
Hampton Bays Welcomes Ms. Halleran
Have you ever heard of a teacher that can speak six languages and ride a dirt bike? Well, there happens to be one amongst this year’s new faculty. Ms. Halleran is the new Government and Global 10 teacher. She is most fluent in English, Spanish, and Greek but she can also speak Russian, Farsi, and Polish. With her knowledge of languages she has said that if she could teach any other subject it would be Spanish or simply teaching students other languages. She had a professor who would often tell her that she would become a teacher and teach history to which she would say, “I don’t like history, I don’t want to be a teacher.” Five years later she is doing exactly what he told her she’d be doing.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
northforker.com
Five tree lighting events across the North Fork
Southold Historical Museum Tree Lighting | Photo by Michelina Da Fonte. Nothing sparks that holiday feeling more than a tree lighting. If you missed out on the Annual Candlelight Tour and Tree Lighting hosted by the Southold Historical Museum this past Friday don’t fret, here are five upcoming tree lighting events across the North Fork to get your fill of holiday cheer.
L.I. recycling center reopens thanks to over $7M investment
YAPHANK, N.Y. -- How much of our garbage actually gets recycled?Four years after the worldwide recycling market crashed, you may be surprised to learn it's making a comeback.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was invited inside Long Island's largest recycling processing center in Yaphank for a look at what's been the game-changer and what more can be done.After a sudden halt four years ago when China stopped buying United States recyclables, Brookhaven town's recycling center closed up shop."Recycling was really on almost life support," said Winters Brothers senior vice president Will Flower.But it's back, thanks in part...
longislandadvance.net
They need a home for the holidays!
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
27east.com
Retail Pot Licenses Approved, Could Mean Shops on East End, Including Southampton Town
The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first round of retail dispensary licenses last week. Some 28 licenses for business owners with a cannabis conviction or a family... more. Donald A. Denis, 91, of Southampton, died on November 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, from 2...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Holiday Entertainment Returns to the Oakdale Commons
SANTA WILL BE SET UP AT THE CENTER OF THE COMMONS FOR PICTURES EVERY DAY FROM 5 PM UNTIL 7 PM AS WELL AS LIVE MUSIC FROM VARIOUS MUSICIANS AND GROUPS THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF DECEMBER. THERE WILL ALSO BE FREE HOLIDAY WORKSHOPS FOR KIDS AT THE COMMONS "HOLIDAY HOUSE"...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution
Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
brickunderground.com
I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping
A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
Comments / 0