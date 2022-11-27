Read full article on original website
Hank2
3d ago
She should go under the jail instead of in it. To take advantage of somebody that old who you are suppose to be taking care of is unforgivable. Send her to the worse women’s jail available and let her work in the hospital emptying bedpans fir the rest of her life. Even that is too good for her.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10. Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident. Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Authorities ask anyone with...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed
NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
kalb.com
APD arrests suspects for attempted murder following Sneaker House incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police arrested three people wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Nov. 23 outside of the Sneaker House store. No one was injured in this incident. Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, were arrested Wednesday night on four counts of attempted...
5 Army soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women in Louisiana
Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women.
kjas.com
Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
kalb.com
Lacy Jordan receives probation for Jan. 2020 vehicle accident that killed man on bike
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Lacy Jordan, 29, of Oakdale, was sentenced to five years in prison, with the jail term suspended by Judge Greg Beard, for a Jan. 9, 2020, vehicle crash that killed Taurus McQuarn-Walker, 50, of Alexandria, who was riding his bicycle. Instead, she will receive three years of supervised probation.
kalb.com
NPSO attempting to identify 2 accused of using deceased person’s credit card
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two people who are accused of using a deceased Natchitoches resident’s credit card. NPSO said two males used the card to make purchases in Alexandria back in September. Detectives believe both suspects have...
KPLC TV
Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
Impairment and Speed Suspected in Crash on LA 156 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man
Impairment and Speed Suspected in Crash on LA 156 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 29, 2022, that on Monday, November 28, 2022, shortly before 8:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 156, just east of Black Jack Road. Curtis Johnson, 33, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in this crash.
kalb.com
Missing teen located; safe
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: APD said that James has been found and is safe. Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Reed, 15. James is described as being about 5′8″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen around Sixth Street near the Fred Loop area.
kalb.com
APD: Vehicle crashes into gun shop; firearms stolen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police detectives are investigating the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that happened early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into the building. Around 6:50 a.m., APD arrived at The Gun Shop on Jackson Street in reference to a vehicle crashing into the...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 21, 2022 – November 28, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 21, 2022 – November 28, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 28, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of November 21, 2022 – November 28, 2022.
kalb.com
APD seeking individuals for questioning
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a person wanted for questioning in regards to a current investigation, as well as the owner of a vehicle (see photo above). If you have any information on the person seen in the above photo, or the owner of...
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing doughnuts in a parking lot near Blankenship Drive. While no criminal charges are pending, Sheriff Mark Herford said incidents like this should not be overlooked. “People don’t...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for five counts of Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder
NPD officers responded Nov. 22 around 12:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. Officers arrival they spoke with several witnesses who said two vehicles began shooting towards people at the apartment complex. As a result of their investigation, Dymond Johnson, b/f,...
KPLC TV
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
kalb.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in Berry Ave shooting in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed and a 20-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Grace and Berry Avenue area of Natchitoches. NPSO said on November 26, around 10:39 p.m., Natchitoches Police responded to a “shots fired” call....
KPLC TV
Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say. Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”. Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest...
KSLA
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022,...
kalb.com
Alexandria attorney defends now-convicted Oath Keepers
A staple in Cenla’s fitness scene is getting a bit of a makeover. The Courtyard Health and Racquet Club is under new ownership and has a new name. It is now known as “Beyond Fitness.”. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 10