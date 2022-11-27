ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

Hank2
3d ago

She should go under the jail instead of in it. To take advantage of somebody that old who you are suppose to be taking care of is unforgivable. Send her to the worse women’s jail available and let her work in the hospital emptying bedpans fir the rest of her life. Even that is too good for her.

3
 

KPLC TV

Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10. Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident. Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Authorities ask anyone with...
OAKDALE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed

NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment and Speed Suspected in Crash on LA 156 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Impairment and Speed Suspected in Crash on LA 156 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 29, 2022, that on Monday, November 28, 2022, shortly before 8:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 156, just east of Black Jack Road. Curtis Johnson, 33, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Missing teen located; safe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: APD said that James has been found and is safe. Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Reed, 15. James is described as being about 5′8″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen around Sixth Street near the Fred Loop area.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD: Vehicle crashes into gun shop; firearms stolen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police detectives are investigating the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that happened early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into the building. Around 6:50 a.m., APD arrived at The Gun Shop on Jackson Street in reference to a vehicle crashing into the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking individuals for questioning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a person wanted for questioning in regards to a current investigation, as well as the owner of a vehicle (see photo above). If you have any information on the person seen in the above photo, or the owner of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing doughnuts in a parking lot near Blankenship Drive. While no criminal charges are pending, Sheriff Mark Herford said incidents like this should not be overlooked. “People don’t...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in Berry Ave shooting in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed and a 20-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Grace and Berry Avenue area of Natchitoches. NPSO said on November 26, around 10:39 p.m., Natchitoches Police responded to a “shots fired” call....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say. Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”. Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KSLA

APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria attorney defends now-convicted Oath Keepers

A staple in Cenla’s fitness scene is getting a bit of a makeover. The Courtyard Health and Racquet Club is under new ownership and has a new name. It is now known as “Beyond Fitness.”. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
