California State

Jodie Sweetin Doubles Down on LGBTQ+ Defense After Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure. Faye's Vision/Cover Images; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Standing her ground. After Jodie Sweetin seemingly shaded her Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure over her alleged homophobic beliefs , the UnSweetined author is not backing down.

Celebs Weigh In on Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Remarks

Sweetin, 40, reshared a social media message from Holly Robinson Peete on Saturday, November 26, which advocated for inclusivity .

“There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially,” a quote on the 58-year-old Meet the Peetes alum’s Instagram initially read on November 19, which the former child star reposted on Saturday. “So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”

Peete, who reshared the social media message after a pal had sent it her way, further noted that society should “let love rule” and that “love is love.”

Love Is Love! The Best LGBTQIA+ Holiday Movies Through the Years

The Merry & Bright actress and Peete are proud allies and are among the stars who’ve publicly criticized Cameron Bure, 46, over her recent comments about the subject of holiday romance movies .

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” the Aurora Teagarden Mystery actress told WSJ. Magazine of her decision to leave Hallmark for Great American Family in an interview published earlier this month. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

She added: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

As the California native’s remarks swiftly made headlines, Hilarie Burton and JoJo Siwa were among the stars who slammed Cameron Bure over her comments .

“You know I love you,” Sweetin replied to the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum, who had called out Cameron Bure for allegedly “excluding” the LGBTQIA+ community in her movies.

Candace Cameron Bure's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

While the Make It Or Break It alum has not personally responded to Siwa and Sweetin’s opposing view , she issued a public apology. (Cameron Bure has since unfollowed her Fuller House sister on Instagram amid the drama. At the time of publication, Sweetin still follows her former costar’s account.)

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” the former View cohost wrote via Instagram on November 16 . “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

She continued: “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

Comments / 269

Clay Smith
3d ago

seriously you can argue the sky is green when in fact it's blue! that's how stupid this argument is, God's laws are the law and nothing tops them. marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman period, you can argue all you want but you can't change the laws of God. it's been that way since the beginning of time!

Reply(18)
130
Tiffany Kerr
3d ago

So why is it okay for the homosexual supporters to have an opinion but it isn't okay for a Christian to have one? Double standard by the Left. If someone is a born-again Christian, that person is supposed to love everyone, BUT.....not support that lifestyle or abortions. You can't support something the Bible is again and say you're a Christian because you aren't. Period

Reply(22)
74
Harry Callahan
3d ago

You're allowed to have one opinion and one opinion only...that of the radical left. Any other type of thought will be punished and destroyed.

Reply(3)
63
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

