FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping EquipmentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
dallasexpress.com
Dogs Join the Staff of Local Hospital
Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano is one of the first hospitals in Texas to utilize full-time companion dogs on its staff, reported NBC DFW. Kahlua and Frenchie are golden-lab mix dogs that offer a kind of care that medicine cannot provide. The dogs, who are cousins, were trained by Canine Companions, a national organization that has provided more than 5,000 service dogs to people with disabilities, according to its website.
dallasexpress.com
Long-Lost Texas Dog Reunites Family Across the Country
A family who lost their dog in 2017 while living in Galveston enjoyed a holiday surprise when their furry friend turned up at a Fort Worth shelter. The dog, named Bolt, escaped from a weak spot in the fence while owners, Alexis and Robert, were busy preparing their home for Hurricane Irma, which was expected to slam into the island city.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Vets Advise Influenza Prevention for Dogs
While they may hide it better, dogs, like their owners, are susceptible to respiratory illness. Thankfully, North Texas vets advise influenza prevention for dogs. According to Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville, dogs can succumb to what is known as the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, a collection of numerous viruses.
Is This A Wolf? Probably Not
Bobcats, coyotes and deer, oh my! North Texas is a wildlife hotspot, but is a wolf hanging out in the area?. Carrollton resident, Aimee Ramirez, saw what she believed to be a wolf while driving on Midway Road, near President George Bush Turnpike. She quickly snapped a photo of the animal before it was able to run off. Ramirez reported that a firetruck was attempting to locate the animal, driving around the block.
easttexasradio.com
CWD Found In Kaufman County
AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife detected Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. It is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt...
dallasexpress.com
City of Dallas Working on New Eviction Ordinance
The City of Dallas is working to establish a new eviction ordinance. The city’s Housing and Homelessness Solutions (HHS) committee was recently briefed on the status of the new permanent ordinance. The eviction ordinance, originally approved on November 9, replaced the City’s previous eviction ordinance and reduces the time...
fox4news.com
I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin
DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
dallasexpress.com
Priority Tasks for Your Move In
Moving into a new home is an exciting time, and you’re probably daydreaming about decor and paint schemes and new furniture. But before you get into the fun stuff, there are some basics you should cover first. Change the locks. Even if you’re promised that new locks have been...
WFAA
Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Close your eyes and imagine walking under tunnels of illuminated lights punctuated with twinkling waves of bluebonnets and singing treetops. Now open your eyes - because it doesn’t need to be a dream. Tickets are available online in advance at fwbg.org/lightscape. They will also be available nightly at admissions,...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney names new police chief
The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
KTEN.com
Former Durant resident missing after Thanksgiving dinner
(KTEN) — Police in Little Elm, Texas, are searching for a Forrest Lewis, a former Durant resident who has been missing since last week. Family members said Lewis was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at 9:22 p.m. on Bonanza Street in Aubrey, Texas. On the day of his disappearance,...
Strange Robberies Keep Happening In Frisco
After two incidents in September, more unusual robberies are happening in the Regents Park area. Frisco Police are investigating if the thefts are related. Local Profile previously reported that bizarre thefts occurred at Regents Park in September, leaving residents cautious. According to a police report, around 12:00 p.m. on November...
dallasexpress.com
‘Contamination’ Holds up Dallas Development Plans
Chemical contamination is holding up the redevelopment plans for Hensley Field that the City of Dallas recently unveiled. The site used to host a Naval Air Station, which was decommissioned in 1998, however, underlying chemical contamination has been an issue for years, and it has put the City at odds with the U.S. Navy.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rental Market Faces Challenges
While historically elevated interest rates could slow the Dallas-Fort Worth rental unit market in 2023, robust demand may help offset the headwind. According to John Sebree, senior vice president and national director of the commercial property firm Marcus & Millichap, while “[t]ransactions have dropped off substantially… the fundamentals of multifamily are rock solid” and “[t]he Texas markets are continuing to grow.”
Church Christmas Services To Feature Flying Drummer Boys In Plano, Texas
Growing up in Texas in a Baptist household full of choir members and worship leaders, the holiday season was all about the Christmas Cantata. I go to a fairly small church and when I was younger I ran the soundboard. There was a part for almost everyone in the building,...
Live in Dallas? Your trash pickup day might change
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're a Dallas resident, your trash pickup day is likely about to change. The City of Dallas Sanitation Department says it was time for a re-route of garbage and recycling collections - in part, because of the city's rapid growth. While trash and recycling pickup will still occur on the same day, the day of the week will change for many. The city said sanitation crews will shift from a 4-day to a 5-day collection schedule, adding Wednesdays as a pickup day. They said that will streamline the pickup process, optimize the use of equipment, and improve the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
dallasexpress.com
City Officials Face Difficulty Enforcing Marijuana Decriminalization
During the recent election cycle, more than 70% of Denton residents voted in favor of Proposition B, an ordinance that ends arrests and citations for possessing less than 4 ounces of marijuana. However, city officials have expressed reluctance to abide by the ordinance functionally decriminalizing the possession of small amounts...
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
