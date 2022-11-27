DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They clean up lawns and neighborhoods, but some City of Dallas leaders believe they are an environmental hazard. We're talking about gas powered lawn equipment – primarily leaf blowers – that could be banned by the city now that plans are underway to hire consultants who will evaluate the impact. The city has a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Part of that will include replacing thousands of its gas powered tools with those that operate on electricity and are quieter.But the city could also force residents to switch as well. Last year, a City of Dallas environmental committee...

