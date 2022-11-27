Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping EquipmentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
DFW Hotel Industry Cautiously Optimistic for 2023
Dallas hotels are expected to round out 2022 with an average revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $78.13, according to an estimate from CBRE and Kalibri Labs. They also predict that Fort Worth will see a RevPAR of $74.22 for the entire year. The predictions are noteworthy because, if accurate,...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rental Market Faces Challenges
While historically elevated interest rates could slow the Dallas-Fort Worth rental unit market in 2023, robust demand may help offset the headwind. According to John Sebree, senior vice president and national director of the commercial property firm Marcus & Millichap, while “[t]ransactions have dropped off substantially… the fundamentals of multifamily are rock solid” and “[t]he Texas markets are continuing to grow.”
peoplenewspapers.com
Competing Bankruptcy Plans Filed For Edgemere
One proposal involves selling the retirement community for $48.5 million. Debt holders of Edgemere have a bankruptcy plan that involves selling the luxury retirement community to a new owner. Court documents show an unnamed bidder offered $48.5 million for the community. In its April bankruptcy filing, Edgemere reported more than...
Are we in a recession? Here's what bankers in DFW say
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Is the economy in a recession? It depends on who you ask. But one thing bankers in North Texas seem to agree on is their confidence that the region will weather the storm better than the rest of the country. They also all see a recession as an opportunity for their companies to gain an edge over competitors and take market share.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Promises and Debate over Valley View Mall Redevelopment Site
The Dallas developer facing a Thursday deadline to begin the final demolition of what remains of the old Valley View Mall says he is ahead of schedule. Much of the former mall on I-635 LBJ Freeway at Preston Road is already demolished. Dallas city leaders and the developer blame each other for delays at the site. Demolition is not their only dispute.
Here are the most congested roadways in North Texas, according to report
DALLAS — If you've been stuck in traffic anywhere in the Metroplex, you won't be shocked to learn that several roadways in North Texas are considered the most congested in the state. According to a new study from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Mobility Division, four road sections in...
City of Dallas leaders could ban gas powered lawn equipment
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They clean up lawns and neighborhoods, but some City of Dallas leaders believe they are an environmental hazard. We're talking about gas powered lawn equipment – primarily leaf blowers – that could be banned by the city now that plans are underway to hire consultants who will evaluate the impact. The city has a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Part of that will include replacing thousands of its gas powered tools with those that operate on electricity and are quieter.But the city could also force residents to switch as well. Last year, a City of Dallas environmental committee...
fox4news.com
I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin
DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
Y'all really want Uggs?! Here are the most-searched Cyber Monday items in DFW this year
DALLAS — Cyber Monday is upon us. And while there were deals to be had across the internet, it seems North Texas shoppers had their eyes on a few select items -- namely Uggs, gaming chairs and flights. Google Trends gave us a look at the top "Cyber Monday"...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures to plunge in North Texas Wednesday
Don't get caught leaving your house Wednesday morning without a jacket. The nice warm temperatures on Tuesday will disappear after a strong cold front moves through North Texas this evening. Low temperatures fall into the 30s on Wednesday morning, with high temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Things will...
dallasexpress.com
Maple Bros Classic Car Auction Rolls into Dallas
On November 18 and 19, the Maple Brothers Classic Collections Auction rolled into town at Dallas Market Hall. The auction saw many different cars and trucks sell, ultimately making the Maple Brothers auction a dashing success. “One of the more favorite vehicles we sold that I think everyone is still...
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
Fort Worth developers to pay more for billions in new roads
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Home builders are going to have to pay more of the cost for new roads needed in Fort Worth as the city continues to expand to the north, west and south.The city council agreed to increase transportation impact fees paid by developers when they permit new homes, apartments, and commercial buildings. The increase is intended to help offset more than $3 billion in new road development needed in the city over the next five years.Developers were successful however in convincing the city council to limit the increase, arguing higher costs could stop some development and...
dmagazine.com
Two Icons of Dallas’ Residential Real Estate Industry Pass Away
The Dallas residential real estate community is mourning the losses of two greats: Pierce Allman, co-founder of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, died on Friday after being in hospice care. He was 88. In addition, the former CEO of Ebby Halliday Cos. Mary Frances Burleson, 87, died on Sunday morning...
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
Shake Shack to serve burgers, fries, shakes in Plano
Shake Shack's menu features burgers, chicken, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and more. (Courtesy Shake Shack) Shake Shack is set to open its second Plano location Dec. 5, according to a press release from the company. The fast-casual restaurant will be located at 5009 W Park Blvd. at the corner of Park Boulevard and Preston Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT Breaks Ground on Major Project That Will Affect Drivers for Years To Come
The Texas Department of Transportation just broke ground on a major project in Tarrant County that will affect drivers for years to come. The Southeast Connector Project will rebuild and widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820. At a cost of $1.6 billion, the project will represent the largest...
dallasexpress.com
DFW International Airport Installs Germ-Killing Blue Light
The DFW International Airport has installed $9 million worth of blue light inside all facilities of their airport in an effort to promote the health and safety of travelers. “Other airports have used it,” said Khaled Naja, airport executive vice president for infrastructure and development. “This is the first time that an airport facility has actually used it at all airport facilities.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Comments / 4