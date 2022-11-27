Read full article on original website
Source: K-State to play in the Sugar Bowl
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is practically a lock for the Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats play TCU in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. K-State is seemingly headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of this weekend’s outcome. If the ‘Cats win, they will be the automatic selection to the Sugar Bowl, […]
Daily Delivery: Two wins in December could skyrocket the Kansas State football brand
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State football could be on the cusp of a huge month that could greatly enhance the school's football brand. As Fitz explains, if the Wildcats can beat TCU in Saturday's Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas, they would swipe a Big 12 title out of the grasp of the unbeaten Frogs, but then they will likely get a chance to play college football's biggest brand — Alabama — in the Sugar Bowl. Win those two games and you not only claim another Big 12 crown, but you beat the Crimson Tide in a bowl and end the season with 11 wins.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
One bid to the Sugar Bowl is set. The other team is on its way — unless LSU wins Saturday
Win or lose in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, Kansas State is headed for its first Allstate Sugar Bowl. Meanwhile, Alabama, which won't win or lose Saturday, appears to be headed for the Dec. 31 game in the Caesars Superdome for the 17th time, by far the most of any school — unless LSU knocks off Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game.
GAME THREAD: Kansas State at Butler MBB
College Gameday will be at K-State’s next game
ESPN's College Gameday will host their show from the K-State Wildcats' football game next weekend.
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers busy after the K-State/KU football game
‘He was made for this’: Kansas native Justin Aaron on ‘The Voice’
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – And then there was 10… for now. With a trip to the semi’s on the line, the competition is getting tighter and tighter for Junction City native Justin Aaron and his journey on ‘The Voice.’ “He can sing whatever song anyone has given him,” Justin’s friend, Breena Toles said. “He […]
Kansas singer in ‘The Voice’ top 10 hopes to keep going
A Kansas singer will try to win over more viewers on NBC's "The Voice" on Monday night.
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
Aldrick Scott’s former instructor says he thought Scott’s involvement to a missing woman had to be a mistake
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Aldrick Scott, 47, is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, she has been missing for over a week. Rico Steele owns a martial arts school. RS MMA & Fitness in Junction City where Scott was taking classes. “Very humble guy, very respectful and...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
WEATHER: Healthy rain totals grace KVOE listening area
In a welcome change, area residents got a bit more rainfall than expected Saturday. Projections had anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rainfall, but the KVOE studios had 1.2 inches of rainfall, while the Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.17 inches. Other totals:. *Sixth and East: 1.55 inches.
Furnace issue leads to reported structure fire at downtown Emporia building
A reported fire at a downtown Emporia building turned out to be connected to another issue altogether. Emporia Fire had responded to a fire alarm at the Flint Hills Technical College’s Adult Education Center, 620 Constitution, shortly before 9 pm. Shortly after arriving, they noticed a light haze coming from one of the rooms inside. The fire alarm was then upgraded to a structure fire call.
Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
Tuesday rain and snow? Chances are, no
A potentially slick morning should lead to a sunny Monday across the Emporia area. But don’t get overconfident. The National Weather Service issued a freezing fog advisory during the morning hours for Chase and Greenwood Counties. Below-freezing temperatures with fog can make roads slick and reduce visibility.
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
