Manhattan, KS

KSNT News

Source: K-State to play in the Sugar Bowl

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is practically a lock for the Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats play TCU in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. K-State is seemingly headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of this weekend’s outcome. If the ‘Cats win, they will be the automatic selection to the Sugar Bowl, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Two wins in December could skyrocket the Kansas State football brand

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State football could be on the cusp of a huge month that could greatly enhance the school's football brand. As Fitz explains, if the Wildcats can beat TCU in Saturday's Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas, they would swipe a Big 12 title out of the grasp of the unbeaten Frogs, but then they will likely get a chance to play college football's biggest brand — Alabama — in the Sugar Bowl. Win those two games and you not only claim another Big 12 crown, but you beat the Crimson Tide in a bowl and end the season with 11 wins.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Kansas State at Butler MBB

To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an...
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City

There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Healthy rain totals grace KVOE listening area

In a welcome change, area residents got a bit more rainfall than expected Saturday. Projections had anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rainfall, but the KVOE studios had 1.2 inches of rainfall, while the Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.17 inches. Other totals:. *Sixth and East: 1.55 inches.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Furnace issue leads to reported structure fire at downtown Emporia building

A reported fire at a downtown Emporia building turned out to be connected to another issue altogether. Emporia Fire had responded to a fire alarm at the Flint Hills Technical College’s Adult Education Center, 620 Constitution, shortly before 9 pm. Shortly after arriving, they noticed a light haze coming from one of the rooms inside. The fire alarm was then upgraded to a structure fire call.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Tuesday rain and snow? Chances are, no

A potentially slick morning should lead to a sunny Monday across the Emporia area. But don’t get overconfident. The National Weather Service issued a freezing fog advisory during the morning hours for Chase and Greenwood Counties. Below-freezing temperatures with fog can make roads slick and reduce visibility.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

247Sports

