9to5Mac

Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more

We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
CNET

Best Beats Headphones Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday Weekend

Whether you need over-ear headphones for traveling or true-wireless earbuds for when you're working out, we've got you covered. During this Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, Beats is offering a number of great discounts on all your favorites, including the Beats Studio3 and Beats Fit Pro. At this point,...
TechRadar

Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales

Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
laptopmag.com

Best tablet deals in November 2022

We're seeing the best tablet deals right now as the holiday shopping season has officially begun. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be distant memories, but the deals continue to roll out at several retailers. Ahead of next month's second Amazon Prime Day-like sale, there are tons of tablet deals...
CNN

The best portable Bluetooth speakers of 2022

We spent a month testing 18 Bluetooth speakers to find the best for your needs and budget. After countless tests and many hours spent rocking out to a lot of great music, we’ve found four speakers that rose to the top.
ETOnline.com

AirPods Pro 2 Cyber Monday Deal: Get Apple's Newest Earbuds at Their Lowest Price Ever

The second-generation AirPods Pro are currently $50 off during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Plus, AirPods are one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market — especially for holiday gifting. The second-generation AirPods Pro offer...
laptopmag.com

Make haste! The $79 Chromebooks in this Cyber Monday deal are selling out fast.

Cyber Monday is almost over, but we're still seeing plenty of great deals on today's top tech. And out of everything, Chromebooks are seeing some of the highest discounts of the year. HP’s Chromebook 11 is still just $79 (opens in new tab) over at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale (opens...
laptopmag.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 crashes to record low price of $479 for Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is just $479 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Typically, it retails for $729, so that's $250 off its normal price. It's the lowest price ever for this 12th Gen Intel Core-powered laptop. It's also one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available.
laptopmag.com

This Samsung 4K Curved Gaming Monitor is only $299 for Cyber Monday!

For Cyber Monday 2022, some are looking for the best curved gaming monitors. Others are hunting for the best 4K gaming monitors. Well, this incredible Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal combines the best of both worlds! Samsung is offering its UR59 Series 32-inch 4K curved gaming monitor for ONLY $299 on Amazon! (opens in new tab)
laptopmag.com

Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are still just $49 in extended Cyber Monday audio deal

Many Cyber Monday deals at Walmart are still live although Cyber Monday 2022 has come and gone. If you're on the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds, this deal will be music to your ears. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are still just $49 (opens in new tab). Typically, these earbuds retail...

