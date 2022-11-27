Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed
It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
Jason David Frank's wife confirms cause of death
Late 'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank took his own life aged 49, his widow Tammie Frank has confirmed. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Amber Riley wins The Masked Singer US
Amber Riley has won ‘The Masked Singer US’. The ex ‘Glee’ star took home victory on the eighth season of the secret star-studded singing competition - which sees celebs disguise themselves and the judging panel of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy trying to guess their identity underneath their costumes - after the “amazing experience” of performing as the fan-favourite Karp along fellow contestants comedian Nikki Glaser and country group Wilson Phillips on the Fox show.
Dad Shares Adorable ‘Training for Disney’ Workout Routine on TikTok
Parents have a lot of responsibility and challenges when they travel with a young kid to Disneyland, and one dad took the time to prepare, with an absolutely adorable 'Training for Disney' video that he shared on TikTok. Bren Torr, who goes by @brenyourfren on TikTok, shared a video of...
Val Kilmer Was Written Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series Last Minute
Val Kilmer has been out of the spotlight for some time, following a long battle with throat cancer. But back in the ’80s and ’90s, the actor had a string of leading man roles, one of which was in Willow. Unfortunately, Kilmer is nowhere to be found in Disney+’s new revival — but not because the creators didn’t try to include him.
Nobody gets out of bearing their cross, says Will Smith
Will Smith believes that "nobody gets out of bearing their cross". The 54-year-old actor plays a slave who makes his way to freedom in his new movie 'Emancipation', and Will admits that the role has really resonated with him. The Hollywood star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Peter has been in my...
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Winner on Castmates Guessing Her: ‘Our Group Chat Went Crazy!’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 finale.]. And so The Masked Singer has a new winner. Harp and The Lambs competed in the Season 8 finale in hopes of being crowned Queen and receiving the Golden Mask Trophy. After two performances each, it was Harp who emerged victorious. All this meant the final two unmaskings: The Lambs were pop group Wilson Phillips, while Harp was actress and singer Amber Riley (Glee).
