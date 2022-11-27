LIVE Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals: the best from MSI, Dell, Razer & more

Cyber Monday is here, which means even MORE deals on gaming laptops across major retailers. Friday may be over, but the sales train is still here, and we're on-hand to find all the best deals for your portable gaming needs.

We're scouring all major brands and retailers for hold-over Black Friday deals as well as the freshest deepest discounts for Cyber Monday. We've seen massive deals already on MSI Katana laptops, to Dell's Alienware line, to Razer Blades, and everything in between and beyond. Retailers are readily shipping out their stock to gear up for the new 40xx series laptops expected to drop next year (they're also expected to be monstrously expensive; I've seen one commentator say they expect RTX 4090 laptops to be anywhere up to 5 grand or more. Oof.) If you're not looking to completely put yourself into financial ruin with a gaming laptop, anything from an RTX 30xx series GPU with 10th or 11th gen Intel CPUs found in this list is going to be a steep upgrade.

Whether you're happy with a $500-800 dollar budget-grade laptop for light games like Minecraft or Overwatch 2, or want something more serious for high-end QHD or UHD 120Hz+ gaming, we have something for you in our comprehensive roundup.

Head further down the page to find our live deals, and some tips on how to choose the best gaming laptop deal for you just above that.

BEST: Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Quick Deals

FAQ: How to choose the best gaming laptop for you

Here are some quick tips on what you need to consider when choosing a gaming laptop.

What types of games are you looking to play? If your goal is photorealistic graphics that look as gorgeous as possible with the smoothest in-game motion, you are ideally looking at the types of graphics cards these laptops have. NVIDIA RTX 30xx series laptops start with the RTX 3050 and go all the way up to an RTX 3090. RTX 3050 laptops you can often find on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for anywhere around $1000 dollars, but RTX 3090, you're looking at $3000 at the very least most likely.

This is an overly simplified way of looking at it of course, since CPU, RAM, and other aspects coalesce to the final experience, but as a general rule of thumb: An RTX 3050 or 3060 will offer a high-quality gaming experience with HD 1080p graphics usually, you may have to sacrifice some of the bells and whistles like physics-based ray-traced lighting, which makes reflections and shadows look more dynamic and realistic. RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 or above will be able to offer these kinds of photorealistic experiences at HD or even QHD, and NVIDIA or AMD's machine-learning quality-boosting tech such as DLSS can get raytracing into the mix too without sacrificing other aspects of quality. RTX 3090 is going to give you the best experience in terms of photorealism, but the monstrous price range on these kinds of laptops makes you wonder if the trade-offs are actually worth it.

If you play games with simplistic "cartoony" visuals like Minecraft, Fortnite, or Overwatch 2, you'll be more than fine with an RTX 3050 or 3060 laptop I would have thought. If you want to push into running Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra-mode with raytracing fully enabled, you'll need something a little beefier.

What about displays? The laptop's display panel also contributes to visual quality. HD refers to 1080p visuals, with QHD hitting 1440p, and UHD hitting 4K resolution, referring to the number of horizontal pixels. The more pixels, the sharper the image, but also, the more intensive. You'd need an RTX 3080 or higher for 4K visuals, but if you're sitting relatively close to the screen, it's arguable that 1440p with higher frame rates is a preferable desktop experience generally speaking anyway.

Most laptops often come with a number listed at the end, such as "Razer Blade 14," or "Razer Blade 17," this number often refers to the diagonal amount of inches within the display. You can grab a tape measure and list out 14 inches to get an idea of how large the display panel will be.

What about RAM and CPU? RAM (random access memory) is generally where applications store data for on-demand use. Programs like your web browser chew through RAM if you have many, many tabs open, since it stores all of that temporary data for on-access use. The more RAM, the more stuff you can do potentially, speaking about it very simplistically. More mods, more addons, more visual bells and whistles, and so on.

Most modern games look at 16GB RAM as the general baseline, with 8GB pushing it a bit. The more complex the game, the more RAM it wants to use ultimately. Graphics cards have their own VRAM too. The good thing is, most laptops can be upgraded in this way with a trusty screwdriver and a bit of gumption. The types of RAM supported by your motherboard will vary, so do check that first. Laptop RAM is generally called "SODIMM" RAM, and depending on your laptop, you may be able to move from 8GB all the way up to 32GB in some cases.

What about SSDs? SSD and HDD refer to the storage devices your laptops have, in essence, the amount of stuff you can install to your laptop. The vast majority of laptops these days use SSD storage, which doesn't make that retro clicking sound and is orders of magnitude faster than the old spinning HDDs of yesteryear. NVMe is a newer type of storage solution that again, is all about speed, which helps you cold boot into the laptop quicker from when you turn it on, while also boosting load times in games on the side. I would argue avoid any laptop in 2022 that uses a HDD instead of an SSD, but you'll be hard pressed to find one these days anyway.

LIVE: Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop $1,135 $709.99 at Lenovo

This Cyber Monday deal is still rolling for a whole week, and it's a great option for an entry-level, but actually great gaming laptop. We have reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i , so be sure to get all the information you could possibly need about this gaming machine. It's a great device, and this one in particular comes loaded with great features.

The technical specs include a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4.50GHz speeds, 8GB RAM, a 256GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The best part about this machine is the 15.6-inch display that includes an IPS panel, 1080p pixel resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate that's great for gamers.

NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti will allow you to play practically any game on high settings with HD visuals, offering a great experience in even the most intensive titles like Cyberpunk 2077 or Red Dead Redemption 2, while absolutely demolishing games like Minecraft, Fortnite, or Overwatch 2 offering high-frame rates on the side. The RAM could be upgraded to 16GB or beyond relatively cheaply to give you a bit of a boost, too.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop $845 $809.99 at Amazon

Here's a deal that's part of Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. You can save up to 22% on this laptop, but you should know there's a limited quantity available. It may not last long at this price.

The basic technical specs include an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive for storage. It's also powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which you can use for some intense gaming thanks to the laptop's 17.3-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an RGB keyboard, and even a 30-day free trial to PC Game Pass so you can play all the games you want.

You won't be playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra with Ray-Tracing maxed out on this machine, but it will offer a high-quality experience for it, and practically any other modern AAA game too. You can always upgrade the 8GB RAM as well using our PC components deals round-up for Cyber Monday as well.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED laptop $1,400 $999.99 at Newegg

This Cyber Monday deal is still rolling after a week of consistently regenerating stock levels. This deal has already expired like three times, so don't wait if you find yourself intrigued. This is a fantastic price for a laptop that not only includes a discrete graphics card but an OLED panel on its beautiful display as well.

What you get is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive with NVMe technology for fast read/write times. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The 15.6-inch display uses an OLED panel and has 1080p resolution along with touchscreen support. Extra features include a USB-C and USB-A port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a media card reader.

RTX 3050 Ti is again, not the most powerful GPU in the world, but it will provide a high-quality HD experience at 1080p, and this laptop is also rocking 16GB of RAM where some of the more budget-y laptops often drop down to 8GB for extra savings. The fact this laptop also has an OLED panel is a big boost for contrast depth, too.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,400 $899.99 at Best Buy

This is a monster Cyber Monday deal out of Best Buy, where you can find a ton of great laptops whether you want a gaming machine or something more productivity-oriented with Intel Iris Xe graphics or so on. The Zephyrus lineup is a great one that often has some really nice price drops.

This ASUS ROG Zephyrus (which we previously reviewed) is quite a looker. Its technical specs for this machine include an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. It is also powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which will come in handy when trying to get your games up to the 144Hz refresh rate without losing visual quality on the 14-inch display.

It has a lot of other great features, too, including two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for connecting all your extras. It also has a four-speaker system for excellent audio while playing your favorite games. RTX 3060 is a solid card that will provide a great experience for general gaming. This is one deal absolutely worth investigating.

MSI Pulse GL66 $1,599.00 $1,099 at Amazon

With an unmistakable gamer aesthetic, the MSI Pulse GL66 is ready for action with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU combined with the NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU and 8GB of VRAM. The 3000-series RTX card gives you access to DLSS, NVIDIA's frame-boosting tech using dedicated AI Tensor cores to sharpen up your game without putting extra stress on the hardware. The 15.6" screen can display a 1080p image up to 144Hz for buttery-smooth visuals, and the 512GB NVMe ensures you won't be left staring at loading screens forever.

No stranger to gaming hardware, this MSI laptop is packed to the brim with beefy components and a slick RGB keyboard controlled by the included Mystic Light panel on the MSI Center app. A side-loaded USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 supports modern wireless peripheral receivers and rapid external storage devices, perfect for games with extensive libraries. Grab it for a whopping 31% reduction during Cyber Monday and save a cool $500.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop $1,570 $1,099 at Walmart

This is another Cyber Monday deal rolling in from last week, and it's still just as sweet while stocks last. This laptop is currently still at its maximum RRP at most other retailers, but Walmart has come in clutch with a pretty nifty Cyber Monday deal version. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a really great computer, with sleek design and powerful specs at less than the price of an iPhone.

The Legion 5 Pro sports an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H computer processor, 16GB RAM that can be expanded up to 32GB, and a 512GB solid-state drive. It has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card as well. It has a beautiful 16-inch display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, too, so your games will look fantastic. NVIDIA DLSS scaling tech on the RTX line helps you get the most out of this QHD panel too, allowing this RTX 3060 GPU to punch above its weight. Any modern service game will run like a dream on this, and notoriously intensive single player titles will also look gorgeous too.

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop $3,500 $2,899.99 at Amazon

Those who skipped out on this deal during Black Friday were probably smart, given that it's now an additional $100 off for Cyber Monday.

Razer's stunning Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop is still on sale, wiping an astronomical $600 off the typical asking price. These laptops are the slimmest of all gaming laptops, while retaining the power you need to get your game on. Of course, all that engineering comes at a premium, which is why it's sometimes nice to wait for Cyber Monday deals before diving in.

This model on sale is a 14-inch design with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with up to 4.9GHz speeds, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which is extremely powerful and will make even the most intensive games shine without compromising performance. The display's QHD 1440p resolution will also make games look incredibly sharp, while its 165Hz refresh rate will grant you the smoothness you need to dominate in competitive games. And it has RGB lights, what's not to like?

I am a Razer aficionado and have been for some years now, and I'm tempted to pick this one up myself to upgrade my old Blade 17 Pro. — Jez Corden

Acer Swift X Creator laptop $920 $763.00 at Amazon

If you want a gaming laptop that doesn't look so obvious, this sleeper deal for Cyber Monday on Amazon is a great option.

Although it's branded as a "Creator" laptop, the added bonus of needing a graphics card for tools like Adobe Premier video encoding also makes it a decent laptop for gaming on the side. SSD NVMe for super-fast loading, RTX 3050 Ti for high-quality HD graphics, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor make this a solid option. This laptop also sports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for better wireless connectivity for those with access to the appropriate companion devices, and it also looks quite "professional" for those who don't fancy RGBs and the harsh cyberpunk-style edges we often get on gaming laptops.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop $2,000 $1,699.99 at Amazon

Here's a deal that sneakily dropped $300 dollars across the week, starting at $100 last Monday, all the way to $300 off now with Cyber Monday. Those who held off may be in for a good time here.

This is a powerful laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of speedy DDR4 RAM, a whopping 1TB of SSD storage, and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU across a 15.6-inch 300Hz display panel. You will get absolutely monster frame rates with this laptop in competitive games, making it an ideal candidate for those who like to get deep and sweaty in modern shooters and service-type games.

This laptop sports a full mechanical keyboard too which can be a rarity in today's chiclet-laden laptop world, alongside futureproofed Wi-Fi 6 support, with easy access to the laptop's internals for upgrading the SSD and the RAM slots too. — Jez Corden

ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,650 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Here's yet another laptop that has progressively decreased in price between last week and Cyber Monday. This QHD ASUS ROG Zephyrus has a monster display panel with 500 Nits of brightness and superior detail to really make your games shine. 120 Hz refresh rates for smooth action is a nice bonus too, with a four-speaker audio system designed for maximum immersion.

On top of all that, the laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB solid-state drive, and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card which is comparable to an RTX 3060, offering a high-quality experience boosted by AMD superFX machine learning techniques.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop $3,000 $2,299.99 at Amazon

This is a monster laptop, and it's available for Cyber Monday at a pretty hefty discount. This is a beastly 12th-gen 2022 Intel Core i9 12900H processor, with an absurd 32GB of DDR5 RAM, with a beefy RTX 3080 GPU. This machine will demolish practically any game you throw at it on Ultra setting at HD, but you can go even further and move up to QHD thanks to its 1600p QHD display panel. 240Hz for competitive frame rates, with G-Sync frame-tear-eliminating tech, and 500 nits peak brightness for a truly vibrant visual experience.

This laptop rarely goes below $2500 and this sale is likely due to the 2023 wave of even more expensive RTX 40xx series laptops on the horizon. This laptop will provide more bang for your buck and last a good long time with its current spec, and has Wi-Fi 6E for added future-proofing.

MSI GV15 15.6-inch gaming laptop $750 $499.99 at Amazon

If you need something ABSOLUTELY on a budget, this Cyber Monday deal might be an ideal candidate for those who only care about titles like Minecraft and hyper-optimized service games like Overwatch and Fortnite.

This is a GTX 1650 option from MSI, and it's designed almost entirely around being budget conscious. For Cyber Monday, it's also rocking a significant saving off the typical asking price, going all the way down to $500. This is the ideal laptop for those who fancy playing emulators or other games with retro or stylized graphics. Don't expect to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 on maximum settings on this thing, and you might find yourself more than happy with it.

This offers an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 laptop complete with corner-cutting 8GB RAM and 256 SSD allocations. The display is 15.6 inches across 144Hz, which should serve you well in lower-end kinds of games. Still, past-gen games will look stunning on this thing, as well as popular service games that remain en vogue for long periods of time. It's hard to deny the bargain on offer here, ultimately, for those who want something on a pure entry-level, or something for a younger relative who's simply keen on Roblox and the like.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 laptop $1,400 $799.99 at Newegg

This is another great budget option still available on Newegg for Cyber Monday. And it won't destroy your bank account either. 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and 16GB RAM will provide a great experience in the vast majority of modern games, pushing high frame rates in popular titles like Genshin Impact and Overwatch 2. It might falter on the highest of the high-end Ultra settings cinematic photorealistic experiences, but most games will run great on this bad boy.

An OLED panel with touch support adds a unique angle on this live blog, alongside Windows Hello IR facial recognition for rapid login capabilities on Windows 10 and 11.