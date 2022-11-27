Read full article on original website
World Cup: U.S. men's and women's teams to split prize money
U.S. Soccer's recently ratified equal-pay agreement will allow the men's and women's teams to split Tuesday's Iran win prize money evenly.
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16. Argentina finished in first place in Group C to set up a match against surprise qualifier Australia. Poland also advanced despite the loss. Argentina has bounced back from opening the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Messi’s likely final World Cup rolls onto Saturday. He will be relieved after failing to score a penalty for the second straight World Cup.
Mexico exit World Cup on goal difference despite beating Saudi Arabia
Mexico suffered an agonising exit from the World Cup on goal difference on Wednesday despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a dramatic finale to Group C. Second-half goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez secured victory for Mexico at Lusail Stadium but they finished third behind Poland after Salem Al-Dawsari's late strike. Uriel Antuna then had another goal disallowed for offside before Al-Dawsari's late strike. mw/jw
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament — a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously. In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday,...
UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, and described China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.” But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat. Some members in his Conservative Party had until recently expected Sunak to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government’s foreign and defense policies. In his speech Monday, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up to global competitors like China “not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”
EU sees 6-year high in numbers of people seeking asylum
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s asylum agency says the number of people seeking asylum in Europe has hit a six-year high, with Syrian nationals once again seeking international protection more than people from any other country. New figures Wednesday show that around 98,000 asylum applications were lodged in September in the 27 EU member countries plus Norway and Switzerland. People who arrive in Europe fleeing conflict or persecution are far more likely to be granted asylum than those fleeing poverty alone. Some 15,500 Syrians officially sought international protection, while 13,700 Afghans applied. Afghans had been the largest applicant group every month since the Taliban takeover in the summer of 2021.
Airbus to pay $16 million fine, end French corruption probe
PARIS (AP) — French financial prosecutors say a Paris court has approved an agreement with Airbus that will see the planemaker pay a 15.8- million-euro ($16.3 million) fine. The deal will end a corruption investigation focusing on sales to Libya and Kazakhstan more than a decade ago. Prosecutors said Wednesday it’s an extension to a 2020 deal that led Airbus to pay a record fine of 3.6 billion euros to France, the U.S. and Britain. They said Wednesday’s decision focuses on bribery related to the sale of commercial aircraft, helicopters and satellites to Libya and Kazakhstan, mostly between 2006 and 2011. Airbus said it covers “past matters relating to the use of intermediaries in sales campaigns” before 2012.
Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close. Albanese’s comments to Parliament on Wednesday appear to be an escalation of Australia’s diplomatic pressure on the United States to drop spying charges against Australian citizen Julian Assange. The 51-year-old is resisting extradition from Britain. Albanese did not say whether he had discussed Assange with Biden when the pair met in mid-November on the sidelines of a summit in Cambodia. But Albanese said he had advocated for Assange “recently in meetings.”
UK royals travel to Boston with eye on environment prize
BOSTON (AP) — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that...
Turkey: more steps needed for nod to Nordic states’ NATO bid
BUCHAREST (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says Sweden and Finland have made some progress in meeting Turkey’s security concerns but still need to undertake “concrete steps” to win Ankara’s approval for their NATO membership bids. Sweden and Finland applied to join in April, amid concern that Russia might target them next. Turkey and Hungary are the holdouts among 30 NATO members on ratifying their applications. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday that his country does “not ignore” some positive steps but that there was “no concrete development” concerning other demands, including the extradition of suspects wanted by Turkish authorities. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he’s confident the two Nordic countries would soon join NATO.
Colombia asks for legal status for its people already in US
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Colombia’s ambassador to the United States says the new president, Gustavo Petro, is committed to his predecessor’s generous policies toward Venezuelans but needs help. In a letter to U.S. officials released Tuesday, Ambassador Luis Alberto Murillo Urrutia asked President Joe Biden to grant Colombians already in the U.S. a form of temporary status called Deferred Enforced Departure.
Firefighters: At least 30 engulfed by Brazil landslide
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are looking for about 30 people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway in the city of Guaratuba. State officials said in a statement Wednesday that two people have been found dead and six were rescued alive since the landslide happened Monday. They say it is hard to say how many passengers were traveling in each of the 16 cars and trucks identified, and warn that the number of victims might differ from their initial estimate. The fire department says more landslides could happen, especially as more rain is expected in the coming days.
