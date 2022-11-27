ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

The 38 best Cyber Monday deals at Costco still available

Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I've been keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer continues to offer all the way through Cyber Monday 2022 and beyond.
CNET

The Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 After Black Friday

Cyber Monday sales are already starting to surface and many Black Friday deals are sticking around with the online sale officially starting tomorrow. If you're aiming to make your budget stretch further this year or you just want to nab some stocking stuffers on Cyber Monday, these are the best under-$25 deals available right now.
CNET

These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last

Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
CNET

Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Still Going Strong Heading Into Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is coming tomorrow, but Walmart's best Black Friday sales are still up for grabs. You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys with best-ever prices sticking around through the weekend. We're continuing to round up the best deals still available below.
ZDNet

The 28 best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung devices

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here. Read now. I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not...
ZDNet

This all-inclusive Meta Quest 2 bundle is the best VR deal on Cyber Monday

Formerly known as Oculus Quest 2, Meta's best-selling VR headset is currently on sale for $349, coming in a sweet bundle that packages the gaming console with its most popular game, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4. If you've been on the fence about virtual reality but keep wondering what all the fuss is about after seeing countless TV ads, then now is the perfect time to take the leap of faith into the metaverse.
ZDNet

The 19 best Apple Cyber Monday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more

Live blog: 110+ of the best Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering all-time lows on the year's hottest tech, including TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
ZDNet

The 68 best Cyber Monday TV deals: 75, 65, 50-inch TVs on sale

Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here.
ZDNet

Nintendo Switch Lite deals for Cyber Monday

It wouldn't be the holiday season without Nintendo's gaming consoles starting to go out of stock everywhere. I can hear the bells jingling, right behind the "dooting" sounds of everyone and their mothers checking out with a Nintendo Switch Lite. If you missed Black Friday 2022 and have the console...
TechSpot

Cyber Monday tech deals, as handpicked by TechSpot's staff

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. After a busy Thanksgiving weekend, Cyber Monday brings with it a combination of Black Friday deals that are still going and new ones that are popping up to kickstart all holiday shopping. Since posting our annual BF/CM deals roundup we have reviewed hundreds upon hundreds of potential tech deals, updated the post well over a dozen times with new products, discounts, and removed expired ones.
ZDNet

The newest Kindle just dropped to $85 on Amazon for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, with discounts available on everything from laptops to TVs. Over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, e-retailer Amazon has launched sales on product lines including Fire TVs and Kindles. One deal we've spotted is for the new 2022 flagship Kindle model, a reader that usually retails for $99.99. For a limited time, you can pick up the new Kindle for $85, a 15% discount.
ZDNet

Want a robot vacuum for less than $100? Anker's Eufy is 67% off at Walmart

The holiday season is the perfect time to invest in smart home technology, and it helps that Black Friday deals are still going strong. Robot vacuums are relatively new, but price points continue to drop every year -- making them affordable for the average household. We've found a robot vacuum deal ahead of Black Friday for the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro. Normally priced at $299, Walmart has discounted the product by $202, so you only pay $98.
TechRadar

This Cyber Monday Xbox Mini Fridge deal is the coolest we'll see today

Here's a Cyber Monday Xbox deal that's a little different, but nonetheless worth a look thanks to its excellent discount. Cyber Monday deals are overall beginning to stabilize, but this Cyber Monday Xbox deal for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is an absolute steal. Especially if you're looking for one of the best Xbox accessories that is as stylish as it is practical.

