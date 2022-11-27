Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday
McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn
You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
CBS Sports
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
CBS Sports
Linked by more than DNA, USC's Lincoln Riley and TCU's Garrett Riley enter title games on cusp of playoff bids
Injected into the top four of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings are stories of redemption, turnarounds, sacrifice and -- in the case of Georgia -- a possible national championship defense. No one is talking about the cold calls. That would be the one TCU coach Sonny Dykes placed to...
SB Nation
Brittney Griner is being tortured in Russia and the outrage machine is predictably muted
At some point today, 2018 WNBA MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart will fire off a tweet. It will be nearly identical to the tweet she posted yesterday, and the day before, and every day for a few months. The only difference will be the incremental change of a number.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Limited impact in win
Gobert notched nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over the Grizzlies. Although the Timberwolves were playing without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) during Wednesday's win, Gobert was held to a season-low one rebound against the Grizzlies, who have allowed the fewest rebounds per game to opposing centers this year. Over his 11 appearances since returning to the court, Gobert has averaged 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. With Towns facing a multi-week absence, Gobert should shoulder an even larger role in Minnesota's frontcourt and should be more productive when the team faces more favorable opponents than Memphis.
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
CBS Sports
Blake Corum injury: Michigan star RB, Heisman contender out for remainder of season, per report
Michigan running back Blake Corum will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Corum had emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate prior to the injury, which he sustained against Illinois on Nov. 19. Corum tried to...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
