From the Editor: The Quest for the New

There is no shortage of stories to be told in the River City, and I was reminded of this as we worked on this issue. The world of comic books is one that is foreign to me, though numerous members of our staff are avid comic collectors and passionate about the topic. Working with Don Harrison on his feature “Comics the Richmond Way” (Page 71), I learned so much about Richmond’s many ties to comic books, from VCU’s renowned comics archive to the region’s wealth of comics retailers and conventions and the many notable artists who call Richmond home. Though I am still unlikely to attend ComicCon, I have gained a greater appreciation for the medium.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

A look inside Richmond's new entertainment wonderland

The Park opens its doors for the first time Wednesday.Why it matters: The $8 million, 1,300-person food and entertainment venue is the size of a football field and stuffed with intricately themed diversions.What's inside: We got a sneak peek earlier this week. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🍸 The center of the venue is a 60-foot bar billed as the longest in the state, bookended by two massive 12-by-7-foot televisions. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🎳 Behind it are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling, which is basically regular bowling but smaller. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios⛳ To the left is an elaborate, fair-themed mini golf course with holes...
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Richmond Reviews: The battle for the best bagel

Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Richmond may be far from the Northeast, but nevertheless, there is a strong bagel scene in RVA; a rivalry even exists for the title of best bagel in Richmond. To determine this winner, I tried a toasted everything bagel with scallion cream cheese and capers at Chewy’s Bagels, Nate’s Bagels and Cupertino’s NY Bagels to ensure that the competition was fair.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

A new LGBTQ+ living-learning community is coming to campus next year

Lavender Living, an LGBTQ+ living-learning community, will be offered next year for sophomores, juniors and seniors. The mission of the program is to foster wellness, to encourage openness and to support LGBTQ+ community-building initiatives both on and off campus, according to its Instagram. The program’s founders, sophomores Maria Zambrano Davila,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

4 Chesterfield schools selected to produce Disney musicals

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four Chesterfield County schools will soon be home to Disney musicals. The Virginia Repertory Theatre received a grant to fund the program that starts in January at four Title I schools: Bensley Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Harrowgate Elementary and Reams Elementary. The Cameron Foundation and the Nunnally...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

“We’re still the same kind of person underneath, we’re just kind of wearing a Santa hat and waving hot cocoa around,” says Parker Girard, beverage manager of Common House Richmond, with a chuckle. Last week, Girard and the crew behind Common House put a festive spin on...
RICHMOND, VA
vcu.edu

Class of 2022: Sabrina Sims follows in the footsteps of TV hero ‘Bones’

Forensic science major, a Navy veteran and former PI and correctional officer, studies ancestral remains from the East Marshall Street Well Project to help determine ancestry. Sabrina Sims never imagined she would be mirroring the work of her favorite television character, forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan from “Bones.” But, through her studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, she has found herself doing the kind of investigative work her fictional hero might have.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Gilles Creek Goat Was Goatnapped

Currently there is a fundraiser to fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. Thank you for considering donating to our cause! This fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. The details of Mary’s abduction are below:
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
RICHMOND, VA
allamericanatlas.com

31 Free Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

A city of culture, history, adventure and so much more!. Once the capital of the Confederacy, Richmond now celebrates diversity and community – meaning a lot of the museums and attractions are free to enter. Great news for anyone wanting to explore without spending the earth!. The whole Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Henrico aims to become coastal internet hub

Henrico isn’t the new Ashburn, but the county does have 18% of the East Coast’s internet traffic coursing through it. That’s a product of QTS Data Centers’ network access point (NAP) at Henrico’s White Oak Technology Park, which connects to three subsea internet cables from Europe and South America that converge in Virginia Beach.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
petersburg-va.org

Holiday Happens in Petersburg This Weekend

Union Train Station, 103 River Street in Old Towne Petersburg. Entertainment includes: The Company – Musical Band / Soul Unlimited Band & Show. Food: Earnestine’s Table / D&M Jamaican Kitchen / Sprouse Concessions / Trapezium Brewing. Tree Lighting / Santa. Try one of the many restaurants in Downtown/Old...
PETERSBURG, VA

