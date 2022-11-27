Read full article on original website
richmondmagazine.com
From the Editor: The Quest for the New
There is no shortage of stories to be told in the River City, and I was reminded of this as we worked on this issue. The world of comic books is one that is foreign to me, though numerous members of our staff are avid comic collectors and passionate about the topic. Working with Don Harrison on his feature “Comics the Richmond Way” (Page 71), I learned so much about Richmond’s many ties to comic books, from VCU’s renowned comics archive to the region’s wealth of comics retailers and conventions and the many notable artists who call Richmond home. Though I am still unlikely to attend ComicCon, I have gained a greater appreciation for the medium.
The Park at RVA is a 55,000-square-foot one-stop entertainment venue with fun for the whole family.
A look inside Richmond's new entertainment wonderland
The Park opens its doors for the first time Wednesday.Why it matters: The $8 million, 1,300-person food and entertainment venue is the size of a football field and stuffed with intricately themed diversions.What's inside: We got a sneak peek earlier this week. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🍸 The center of the venue is a 60-foot bar billed as the longest in the state, bookended by two massive 12-by-7-foot televisions. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🎳 Behind it are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling, which is basically regular bowling but smaller. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios⛳ To the left is an elaborate, fair-themed mini golf course with holes...
WRIC TV
Petersburg Symphony Orchestra to hold holiday concert featuring One Voice Chorus, four solo performers
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Nothing sets the mood for the holidays quite like music. The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra has announced it will be presenting a holiday concert called “Home for the Holidays” this Sunday. The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestra Naima Burrs, will perform Handel’s Messiah...
thecollegianur.com
Richmond Reviews: The battle for the best bagel
Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Richmond may be far from the Northeast, but nevertheless, there is a strong bagel scene in RVA; a rivalry even exists for the title of best bagel in Richmond. To determine this winner, I tried a toasted everything bagel with scallion cream cheese and capers at Chewy’s Bagels, Nate’s Bagels and Cupertino’s NY Bagels to ensure that the competition was fair.
thecollegianur.com
A new LGBTQ+ living-learning community is coming to campus next year
Lavender Living, an LGBTQ+ living-learning community, will be offered next year for sophomores, juniors and seniors. The mission of the program is to foster wellness, to encourage openness and to support LGBTQ+ community-building initiatives both on and off campus, according to its Instagram. The program’s founders, sophomores Maria Zambrano Davila,...
NBC12
4 Chesterfield schools selected to produce Disney musicals
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four Chesterfield County schools will soon be home to Disney musicals. The Virginia Repertory Theatre received a grant to fund the program that starts in January at four Title I schools: Bensley Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Harrowgate Elementary and Reams Elementary. The Cameron Foundation and the Nunnally...
richmondmagazine.com
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
“We’re still the same kind of person underneath, we’re just kind of wearing a Santa hat and waving hot cocoa around,” says Parker Girard, beverage manager of Common House Richmond, with a chuckle. Last week, Girard and the crew behind Common House put a festive spin on...
“Celebration of Life” Held for Murdered Chesterfield Family
wvtf.org
Richmond couple reflects on 20 years leading the fight to memorialize Shockoe Bottom
Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom was once the epicenter of the Virginia slave trade, the second largest site of human trafficking in North America. Experts estimate the majority of Black Americans can trace their ancestry to this spot. Today politicians and local leaders have thrown their support behind a memorial park...
vcu.edu
Class of 2022: Sabrina Sims follows in the footsteps of TV hero ‘Bones’
Forensic science major, a Navy veteran and former PI and correctional officer, studies ancestral remains from the East Marshall Street Well Project to help determine ancestry. Sabrina Sims never imagined she would be mirroring the work of her favorite television character, forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan from “Bones.” But, through her studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, she has found herself doing the kind of investigative work her fictional hero might have.
rvahub.com
Gilles Creek Goat Was Goatnapped
Currently there is a fundraiser to fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. Thank you for considering donating to our cause! This fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. The details of Mary’s abduction are below:
Habitat for Humanity hosting Scott’s Addition bar crawl
Habitat for Humanity is hosting an event that features some of the best beer in Richmond.
5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
Dad whose daughter spent 100 days in the hospital is grateful for surprise
Chloe, 11, was diagnosed with a rare lymphatic condition at the age of eight. Since then, she’s had close to 30 surgical interventions and the family has had to live apart.
allamericanatlas.com
31 Free Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia
A city of culture, history, adventure and so much more!. Once the capital of the Confederacy, Richmond now celebrates diversity and community – meaning a lot of the museums and attractions are free to enter. Great news for anyone wanting to explore without spending the earth!. The whole Richmond...
The $8 million facility, spanning 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive, is slated to open Wednesday.
Elijah Robins is a fourth-grade student at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia. His goal is to become an engineer. Last month, he became the youngest student to present a science curriculum at Yale University’s National Initiative, a program dedicated to strengthening teaching in public schools. Robins represented the entire city of Richmond.
Virginia Business
Henrico aims to become coastal internet hub
Henrico isn’t the new Ashburn, but the county does have 18% of the East Coast’s internet traffic coursing through it. That’s a product of QTS Data Centers’ network access point (NAP) at Henrico’s White Oak Technology Park, which connects to three subsea internet cables from Europe and South America that converge in Virginia Beach.
petersburg-va.org
Holiday Happens in Petersburg This Weekend
Union Train Station, 103 River Street in Old Towne Petersburg. Entertainment includes: The Company – Musical Band / Soul Unlimited Band & Show. Food: Earnestine’s Table / D&M Jamaican Kitchen / Sprouse Concessions / Trapezium Brewing. Tree Lighting / Santa. Try one of the many restaurants in Downtown/Old...
