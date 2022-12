In an interview with Hoppy Kercheval of WV Metro News, fired West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons spoke out Monday. He said his firing was a surprise. Lyons also said he would not have fired head football coach Neal Brown if he was still the AD, despite Brown’s 22-25 losing record in four years. Lyons would have kept him for a fifth season.

