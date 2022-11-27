Read full article on original website
Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Jobless workers demonstrate in Miami Springs in support of continued federal unemployment benefits in the pandemic economy. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
In official count, Democrat wins last undecided Ohio House race, now headed for automatic recount
In official election results from the Franklin County Board of Election, Ohio House Democratic incumbent Richard D. Brown looks to have won the only remaining undecided race, meaning that Republicans will control the House 67-32 instead of 68-31. The official results Ohio House District 5 show Brown received 17,429 votes,...
Paid family and medical leave proposal returning to NM Legislature
A toddler recovers from RSV in a pediatric intensive care unit. If the proposal for paid family and medical leave in New Mexico becomes law, all parents in the state would be able to take time off to care for their children without losing income. (Photo by Jill Lehmann Photography / Getty Images)
Republicans poised to cut Kentucky income tax again based on revenue boom that could be fleeting
FRANKFORT – Kentucky House Majority Leader Steven Rudy recently told a receptive audience at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce forum that the first bill the House will consider when it convenes in January will be a measure to cut the Kentucky income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%. “I...
West Virginia lawmakers created a commission to help struggling coal communities. Gov. Jim Justice still hasn’t appointed members.
Musician and local shoe repair shop owner Al Anderson stands next do a newspaper article about himself at the Scotts Run Museum in Osage, Monongalia County. Photo by Emily Allen. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a...
Tennessee DCS situation represents abject failure of government, lawmakers
A photo from the Tennessee Department of Children's Services Facebook page shows a happy family dancing in front of a Christmas tree--hardly the scene for many children in the custody of DCS. When Tennessee Lookout reporter Anita Wadhwani first reported in August 2021 that children in custody of the state...
Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor
U.S. District Courthouse for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee. Credit: Michael Moline. A federal trial opens in Tallahassee Tuesday in elected Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment challenge to his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the governor still insisting Warren’s “blanket” refusal to obey state law justified the move.
Josh Kurtz: What we learn from Mileah Kromer’s book on Hogan — and what we don’t
Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) appeared with his former Commerce Secretary and 2022 gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz (R) at a campaign event in Annapolis in March. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. A couple of years ago, I was reading a review of a new book about The Beatles. The...
Gov. Tim Walz solicits six-figure donations for inauguration committee
Gov. Tim Walz points to the Duluth Lift Bridge while on a fire truck aerial ladder at a local fire station on Wednesday. Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota reformer. As Democrats prepare to take control of the Legislature, DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s inauguration committee is soliciting donations as...
We need an honest discussion about charter school reform in Pa. | Opinion
I appreciate that Lawrence Feinberg, in a recent Capital-Star commentary piece (What’s the real cost of charter school tuition in Pa.? It’s more than you think, 10/31/22) related to the funding of charter schools, recognizes that “charter and cyber-charter schools have a place in our public education system.”
Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county
Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county. Photo illustration by WEWS. The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio depends on what county the resident lives in, allowing local judges to decide to approve or deny based on their reading of the law.
With state aging rapidly, communities see opportunities to become more ‘age-friendly’
The Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway is leading an effort to make the region more age-friendly. That includes promoting the vitality and contribution of older Granite Staters. Here Del Bean participates in "Freezing for a Reason" to raise money for a local animal shelter. (Courtesy Lisa DuFault, Valley Promotions)
Kansas education policy reform in upcoming legislative session likely to mirror 2022 bills
TOPEKA — The 2023 legislative session in Kansas is expected to generate familiar debates on financing of public schools and vouchers for private schools, transgender student participation in sports and creation of a parental bill of rights touching on class curriculum and library offerings. Lobbyists with the Kansas Association...
Group resubmits proposed ballot measure to repeal grocery tax, clarifies wording
After weeks of controversy surrounding the wording of a proposed ballot measure to repeal the state sales tax on food, the organization leading the charge has resubmitted the proposal with clarifying language. Dakotans for Health, a grassroots policy change organization, submitted proposals in July for an initiated measure and a...
Opiate addiction experts call on lawmakers to remove a barrier to rural methadone treatment
Experts say overdose rates have skyrocketed in some New Mexico counties, and that the state law only allowing pharmacists to dispense treatment medication creates a barrier to care in rural parts of the state. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Advocates are optimistic the New Mexico Legislature will change...
Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital
Just across the Mississippi River bridge from Natchez are the Louisiana towns of Vidalia, Ferriday and other communities where there are people who have health care coverage through the expansion of Medicaid. Those Louisianans, if they are in the correct Medicaid health care network, can obtain medical services across the...
New Hampshire school enrollment drops again, continuing a 20-year decline
New Hampshire public schools opened this school year with 1,845 fewer kids than they did last year – a 1.1 percent drop. But when it comes to the state’s enrollment trends, the change was hardly surprising. For 20 years, attendance in New Hampshire schools has steadily declined, with...
State to spend $25M on Revolutionary War sites to woo heritage tourists
Washington Crossing State Park is known as the site where George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware on Christmas night in 1776 on their march to Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey will spend $25 million to improve 10 Revolutionary War sites in preparation for a...
State moves inmates out of minimum security prison, as census drops statewide
Jones Farm had just 19 inmates living on site earlier this month, when the state transferred them to prisons elsewhere in an effort to consolidate facilities. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) The state has moved inmates and correctional staff out of Jones Farm, a minimum-security state prison in Ewing,...
Black voters, students home for the holiday help drive early turnout for Georgia Senate race
Voters line up at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw. The wait there on Monday morning lasted about 30 minutes, but other locations saw wait times of more than an hour. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff got off to a busy start in Georgia,...
