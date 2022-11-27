ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Jobless workers demonstrate in Miami Springs in support of continued federal unemployment benefits in the pandemic economy. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Paid family and medical leave proposal returning to NM Legislature

A toddler recovers from RSV in a pediatric intensive care unit. If the proposal for paid family and medical leave in New Mexico becomes law, all parents in the state would be able to take time off to care for their children without losing income. (Photo by Jill Lehmann Photography / Getty Images)
NEW MEXICO STATE
West Virginia lawmakers created a commission to help struggling coal communities. Gov. Jim Justice still hasn’t appointed members.

Musician and local shoe repair shop owner Al Anderson stands next do a newspaper article about himself at the Scotts Run Museum in Osage, Monongalia County. Photo by Emily Allen. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Tennessee DCS situation represents abject failure of government, lawmakers

A photo from the Tennessee Department of Children's Services Facebook page shows a happy family dancing in front of a Christmas tree--hardly the scene for many children in the custody of DCS. When Tennessee Lookout reporter Anita Wadhwani first reported in August 2021 that children in custody of the state...
TENNESSEE STATE
Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor

U.S. District Courthouse for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee. Credit: Michael Moline. A federal trial opens in Tallahassee Tuesday in elected Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment challenge to his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the governor still insisting Warren’s “blanket” refusal to obey state law justified the move.
FLORIDA STATE
Gov. Tim Walz solicits six-figure donations for inauguration committee

Gov. Tim Walz points to the Duluth Lift Bridge while on a fire truck aerial ladder at a local fire station on Wednesday. Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota reformer. As Democrats prepare to take control of the Legislature, DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s inauguration committee is soliciting donations as...
MINNESOTA STATE
We need an honest discussion about charter school reform in Pa. | Opinion

I appreciate that Lawrence Feinberg, in a recent Capital-Star commentary piece (What’s the real cost of charter school tuition in Pa.? It’s more than you think, 10/31/22) related to the funding of charter schools, recognizes that “charter and cyber-charter schools have a place in our public education system.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Group resubmits proposed ballot measure to repeal grocery tax, clarifies wording

After weeks of controversy surrounding the wording of a proposed ballot measure to repeal the state sales tax on food, the organization leading the charge has resubmitted the proposal with clarifying language. Dakotans for Health, a grassroots policy change organization, submitted proposals in July for an initiated measure and a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital

Just across the Mississippi River bridge from Natchez are the Louisiana towns of Vidalia, Ferriday and other communities where there are people who have health care coverage through the expansion of Medicaid. Those Louisianans, if they are in the correct Medicaid health care network, can obtain medical services across the...
NATCHEZ, MS
State to spend $25M on Revolutionary War sites to woo heritage tourists

Washington Crossing State Park is known as the site where George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware on Christmas night in 1776 on their march to Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey will spend $25 million to improve 10 Revolutionary War sites in preparation for a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
State moves inmates out of minimum security prison, as census drops statewide

Jones Farm had just 19 inmates living on site earlier this month, when the state transferred them to prisons elsewhere in an effort to consolidate facilities. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) The state has moved inmates and correctional staff out of Jones Farm, a minimum-security state prison in Ewing,...

