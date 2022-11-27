Read full article on original website
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Michigan surpasses 40K COVID deaths
Michigan reached another coronavirus milestone recently, surpassing 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the state health department had identified 40,085 individuals whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus infection. That total dates back to March 2020 when the first cases of COVID were identified within state lines.
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
Clerks face unknowns as Michigan must implement early in-person voting
Michigan’s next statewide election will look different than the last one. Proposal 2, which passed with 60% of the vote, makes a handful of election changes in the state constitution. Nine days of early in-person voting is the biggest. How exactly it gets implemented is still unknown, as clerks...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
What a tip credit elimination means for the restaurant industry
Michigan restaurants are facing a change in industry regulations that could dramatically alter how they operate. Full-service restaurants in Michigan are nearing a Feb. 19, 2023, date that would eliminate the use of a tip credit, which allows workers to work below the minimum wage if they reach the threshold with tips. The Michigan Court of Claims provided a 205-day delay in August, but multiple restaurant owners told GRBJ it is a disastrous policy change.
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
My North.com
Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think
Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants Lee Chatfield investigation records kept secret from public
The Michigan Attorney General’s office wants to restrict public access to search warrant records in its investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, arguing the documents should remain shielded even though the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan won a judge’s order unsealing them. The attorney general's maneuver to block the district court’s ruling comes after the media outlets persuaded an Ingham County district judge earlier this month to unseal a series of search warrants and...
wtvbam.com
Police agencies to begin three month overtime speed enforcement on Thursday
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite has announced his department and other law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be conducting overtime speed enforcement starting on Thursday and going until February 28, 2023. The action is being taken after law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported...
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
wkar.org
Schupan leader working to improve and increase recycling in Michigan
Emmerich talks about the “tremendous growth” Schupan has experienced in the last five years, growing from about 400 employees to 650. “In a nutshell, we’re an aluminum scrap processer and marketer of materials, and we’re an aluminum and plastics manufacturer and distributor. We’re family-owned and over 50 years old and headquartered in Kalamazoo. We’re now doing business in over 25 countries. Our footprint has expanded tremendously, and our future is bright.”
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Have Crashes Increased in Michigan Since Boosting Speed Limit to 75?
Michiganders have been able to drive 75mph on over 600 miles of the state's freeways since the law changed back in 2017. Does an increase of only 5mph really make that big of a difference when it comes to traffic accidents and fatalities? Apparently, it does. A new study that...
MLive.com
Michigan state park ranked ‘most beautiful’ in U.S. – beating one in Hawaii
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness is the “most beautiful” state park in the United States – and the one that’s growing the most in popularity, according to a recent study. The study by Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (stunning, breathtaking) to...
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
WLUC
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
WATCH: Biden in Michigan to talk manufacturing investment boom
President Biden will be in Michigan November 29th— heading to Bay City to talk about the manufacturing growth happening here and across the U.S.
