Pennsylvania State

Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Jobless workers demonstrate in Miami Springs in support of continued federal unemployment benefits in the pandemic economy. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
West Virginia lawmakers created a commission to help struggling coal communities. Gov. Jim Justice still hasn’t appointed members.

Musician and local shoe repair shop owner Al Anderson stands next do a newspaper article about himself at the Scotts Run Museum in Osage, Monongalia County. Photo by Emily Allen. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor

U.S. District Courthouse for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee. Credit: Michael Moline. A federal trial opens in Tallahassee Tuesday in elected Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment challenge to his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the governor still insisting Warren’s “blanket” refusal to obey state law justified the move.
FLORIDA STATE
State to spend $25M on Revolutionary War sites to woo heritage tourists

Washington Crossing State Park is known as the site where George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware on Christmas night in 1776 on their march to Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey will spend $25 million to improve 10 Revolutionary War sites in preparation for a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
LaRose wants to make it harder for voters to amend constitution but evidence of a problem is lacking

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose denied that he wanted to block abortion protections or anti-gerrymandering measures when he announced...
OHIO STATE
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!

Congratulations to Ken Stevens, a Democratic activist in Columbia, for winning the Maryland Matters election contest in dramatic fashion. Stevens proved to be an expert prognosticator, correctly guessing 17 of the 20 questions we asked readers about the election. But it took the first tie-breaker to put him ahead of the contest runner-up, Nick Copper, who also made 17 correct predictions.
MARYLAND STATE
Ramthun not ruling out future run for governor

Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun, first elected to the Assembly in 2018, speaks during a Wisconsin Eye interview aired Monday. (Screenshot courtesy of WisEye) State Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) — reflecting on his time in the Legislature — told an interviewer Monday that he felt like he didn’t have a choice in launching his failed campaign for governor. He also didn’t rule out a future run for Wisconsin’s executive office.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tennessee DCS situation represents abject failure of government, lawmakers

A photo from the Tennessee Department of Children's Services Facebook page shows a happy family dancing in front of a Christmas tree--hardly the scene for many children in the custody of DCS. When Tennessee Lookout reporter Anita Wadhwani first reported in August 2021 that children in custody of the state...
TENNESSEE STATE
Michigan surpasses 40,000 COVID deaths

Michigan is reporting 8,831 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. That’s a slight drop from the last report, when the state said there were 8,933 new cases for the week. A total of 2,938,443 Michiganders have tested...
MICHIGAN STATE
Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman

The James A. McClure Federal Building in Boise is the largest of Idaho's federal courthouses. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Attorneys representing the state of Idaho have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple over Idaho’s abortion laws, saying the organization lacks standing to pursue the case and refuting its legal arguments.
IDAHO STATE
Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital

Just across the Mississippi River bridge from Natchez are the Louisiana towns of Vidalia, Ferriday and other communities where there are people who have health care coverage through the expansion of Medicaid. Those Louisianans, if they are in the correct Medicaid health care network, can obtain medical services across the...
NATCHEZ, MS
State moves inmates out of minimum security prison, as census drops statewide

Jones Farm had just 19 inmates living on site earlier this month, when the state transferred them to prisons elsewhere in an effort to consolidate facilities. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) The state has moved inmates and correctional staff out of Jones Farm, a minimum-security state prison in Ewing,...

