Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Jobless workers demonstrate in Miami Springs in support of continued federal unemployment benefits in the pandemic economy. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
In official count, Democrat wins last undecided Ohio House race, now headed for automatic recount
In official election results from the Franklin County Board of Election, Ohio House Democratic incumbent Richard D. Brown looks to have won the only remaining undecided race, meaning that Republicans will control the House 67-32 instead of 68-31. The official results Ohio House District 5 show Brown received 17,429 votes,...
With state aging rapidly, communities see opportunities to become more ‘age-friendly’
The Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway is leading an effort to make the region more age-friendly. That includes promoting the vitality and contribution of older Granite Staters. Here Del Bean participates in "Freezing for a Reason" to raise money for a local animal shelter. (Courtesy Lisa DuFault, Valley Promotions)
West Virginia lawmakers created a commission to help struggling coal communities. Gov. Jim Justice still hasn’t appointed members.
Musician and local shoe repair shop owner Al Anderson stands next do a newspaper article about himself at the Scotts Run Museum in Osage, Monongalia County. Photo by Emily Allen. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a...
Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor
U.S. District Courthouse for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee. Credit: Michael Moline. A federal trial opens in Tallahassee Tuesday in elected Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment challenge to his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the governor still insisting Warren’s “blanket” refusal to obey state law justified the move.
New Hampshire school enrollment drops again, continuing a 20-year decline
New Hampshire public schools opened this school year with 1,845 fewer kids than they did last year – a 1.1 percent drop. But when it comes to the state’s enrollment trends, the change was hardly surprising. For 20 years, attendance in New Hampshire schools has steadily declined, with...
State to spend $25M on Revolutionary War sites to woo heritage tourists
Washington Crossing State Park is known as the site where George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware on Christmas night in 1776 on their march to Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey will spend $25 million to improve 10 Revolutionary War sites in preparation for a...
Josh Kurtz: What we learn from Mileah Kromer’s book on Hogan — and what we don’t
Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) appeared with his former Commerce Secretary and 2022 gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz (R) at a campaign event in Annapolis in March. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. A couple of years ago, I was reading a review of a new book about The Beatles. The...
LaRose wants to make it harder for voters to amend constitution but evidence of a problem is lacking
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose denied that he wanted to block abortion protections or anti-gerrymandering measures when he announced...
Opiate addiction experts call on lawmakers to remove a barrier to rural methadone treatment
Experts say overdose rates have skyrocketed in some New Mexico counties, and that the state law only allowing pharmacists to dispense treatment medication creates a barrier to care in rural parts of the state. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Advocates are optimistic the New Mexico Legislature will change...
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
Congratulations to Ken Stevens, a Democratic activist in Columbia, for winning the Maryland Matters election contest in dramatic fashion. Stevens proved to be an expert prognosticator, correctly guessing 17 of the 20 questions we asked readers about the election. But it took the first tie-breaker to put him ahead of the contest runner-up, Nick Copper, who also made 17 correct predictions.
Ramthun not ruling out future run for governor
Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun, first elected to the Assembly in 2018, speaks during a Wisconsin Eye interview aired Monday. (Screenshot courtesy of WisEye) State Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) — reflecting on his time in the Legislature — told an interviewer Monday that he felt like he didn’t have a choice in launching his failed campaign for governor. He also didn’t rule out a future run for Wisconsin’s executive office.
Republicans poised to cut Kentucky income tax again based on revenue boom that could be fleeting
FRANKFORT – Kentucky House Majority Leader Steven Rudy recently told a receptive audience at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce forum that the first bill the House will consider when it convenes in January will be a measure to cut the Kentucky income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%. “I...
Tennessee DCS situation represents abject failure of government, lawmakers
A photo from the Tennessee Department of Children's Services Facebook page shows a happy family dancing in front of a Christmas tree--hardly the scene for many children in the custody of DCS. When Tennessee Lookout reporter Anita Wadhwani first reported in August 2021 that children in custody of the state...
Michigan surpasses 40,000 COVID deaths
Michigan is reporting 8,831 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. That’s a slight drop from the last report, when the state said there were 8,933 new cases for the week. A total of 2,938,443 Michiganders have tested...
Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman
The James A. McClure Federal Building in Boise is the largest of Idaho's federal courthouses. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Attorneys representing the state of Idaho have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple over Idaho’s abortion laws, saying the organization lacks standing to pursue the case and refuting its legal arguments.
Black voters, students home for the holiday help drive early turnout for Georgia Senate race
Voters line up at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw. The wait there on Monday morning lasted about 30 minutes, but other locations saw wait times of more than an hour. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff got off to a busy start in Georgia,...
Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital
Just across the Mississippi River bridge from Natchez are the Louisiana towns of Vidalia, Ferriday and other communities where there are people who have health care coverage through the expansion of Medicaid. Those Louisianans, if they are in the correct Medicaid health care network, can obtain medical services across the...
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
State moves inmates out of minimum security prison, as census drops statewide
Jones Farm had just 19 inmates living on site earlier this month, when the state transferred them to prisons elsewhere in an effort to consolidate facilities. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) The state has moved inmates and correctional staff out of Jones Farm, a minimum-security state prison in Ewing,...
