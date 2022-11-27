Read full article on original website
Out & About: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library gala gives thanks to supporters
Greensburg Hempfield Area Library hosted a Nov. 18 fundraising event whose name was a bit of a play on words. The Thanks“giving” Gala, at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield, not only looked forward to the coming holiday but also thanked supporters for their generosity. About 120 guests gathered...
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
New Kensington getting into Christmas spirit with tree lighting, dinner, parade
The Christmas season starts this weekend in New Kensington. Festivities begin Friday evening with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, followed by Mayor Tom Guzzo’s annual free dinner. The city’s Christmas parade will be held downtown Saturday morning, followed by free horse and carriage rides on Fifth...
Morgantown Mall announces holiday lineup
Morgantown Mall has announced its series of fun holiday events coming up this December.
The ever-popular 'All-Clad Factory Sale' returns to Washington County
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – It's an extremely popular sale and it's coming back to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the first time in three years. The "All-Clad Factory Sale" is back this weekend. It has been packed in years past and that's because the deals are so good on famous cookware, bakeware, and kitchen tools. The discounts are as high as 70 percent off. It will take place this Friday and Saturday. Full details and more can be found at this link on the Washington County website.
Contractor arrested in $250K home improvement fraud across 3 counties
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland prison puts out the call for 29 guards
The Westmoreland County Prison has put out a “help wanted” sign for guards — 29 in all. “We definitely have an urgent need for corrections officers,” Warden Bryan Kline said during a prison board meeting this week. Kline said the county has made “significant progress” in...
Scottdale house tour will offer peek at Greystone Manor renovation
Participants taking Scottdale’s Christmas House Tour will get a peek inside a landmark residence dating back to the early 20th century that is in the midst of an extensive restoration. They’ll also have the chance to visit four other standout dwellings in the community as well as one of...
‘It was a shell’: Two-century-old Bethel Park homestead brought back to life
A photograph mounted prominently on Luke Erny’s living room wall shows his Bethel Park home at some point in the distant past, with accompanying text relating its history:. “Lytle Road was named after the early Lytle family settlers. The Lytle homestead still stands near the corner of Lytle Road and Applegate Avenue.”
Deer processing business in PA overwhelmed by extended hunting season
With an expanded hunting season in Pennsylvania - processors are strained by increased demand. The rush begins in September for Tim Giger and other processing shops with the start of archery season.
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
wtae.com
Game Commission: Deer illegally taken in Marshall Township
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking into an incident in northern Allegheny County, where they say an antlered whitetail deer was illegally taken earlier this month. Surveillance image released: Watch the report above. The Game Commission said the incident happened at a parking lot off...
Greene Co. commissioners share concerns over DA's plans for new SWAT team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Greene County is trying to form its own SWAT team, but not without concerns by county commissioners.District Attorney David Russo has been the push behind the plan, saying the team would allow for quicker response times to emergency situations like school shootings.But, according to the Herald Standard, commissioners sent Russo a letter addressing concerns, including the fact that Russo himself would allegedly be supervising the team's responses.Other issues included safety of citizens, financial liability, a lack of specialized training, and the fact that the county cannot provide insurance coverage for the team.The DA fired back, saying "The absence of a response team is much more dangerous to the public than having a team."He went on to say that "We are fulfilling a need for the safety of our citizens and children."
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
WTRF
WPHS safety update after “code red” lockdown
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After a “code red” lockdown at Wheeling Park High School last week, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education addressed concerns with protocols and the future of safety updates at the school at their meeting Monday. Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl
Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
wtae.com
Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at Giant Eagle at Cranberry Mall
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Someone who bought a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket at a grocery store in Butler County hit the jackpot for over $539,000. A winning Cash 5 ticket from the Monday drawing was sold at Giant Eagle on Route 19 in Cranberry Township, lottery officials said. The ticket...
