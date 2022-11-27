ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemont Furnace, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

The ever-popular 'All-Clad Factory Sale' returns to Washington County

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – It's an extremely popular sale and it's coming back to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the first time in three years. The "All-Clad Factory Sale" is back this weekend. It has been packed in years past and that's because the deals are so good on famous cookware, bakeware, and kitchen tools. The discounts are as high as 70 percent off. It will take place this Friday and Saturday. Full details and more can be found at this link on the Washington County website.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Contractor arrested in $250K home improvement fraud across 3 counties

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland prison puts out the call for 29 guards

The Westmoreland County Prison has put out a “help wanted” sign for guards — 29 in all. “We definitely have an urgent need for corrections officers,” Warden Bryan Kline said during a prison board meeting this week. Kline said the county has made “significant progress” in...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
kidsburgh.org

33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!

Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Game Commission: Deer illegally taken in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking into an incident in northern Allegheny County, where they say an antlered whitetail deer was illegally taken earlier this month. Surveillance image released: Watch the report above. The Game Commission said the incident happened at a parking lot off...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene Co. commissioners share concerns over DA's plans for new SWAT team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Greene County is trying to form its own SWAT team, but not without concerns by county commissioners.District Attorney David Russo has been the push behind the plan, saying the team would allow for quicker response times to emergency situations like school shootings.But, according to the Herald Standard, commissioners sent Russo a letter addressing concerns, including the fact that Russo himself would allegedly be supervising the team's responses.Other issues included safety of citizens, financial liability, a lack of specialized training, and the fact that the county cannot provide insurance coverage for the team.The DA fired back, saying "The absence of a response team is much more dangerous to the public than having a team."He went on to say that "We are fulfilling a need for the safety of our citizens and children."
WTRF

WPHS safety update after “code red” lockdown

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After a “code red” lockdown at Wheeling Park High School last week, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education addressed concerns with protocols and the future of safety updates at the school at their meeting Monday. Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl

Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

