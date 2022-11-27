Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brandi Rhodes Explains Why She Has Not Returned To The Ring
Brandi Rhodes recently interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans on the latest edition of her 2 Truths and 1 Lie podcast, where both women shared their experience being a parent in the pro-wrestling industry. This topic of conversation led to Brandi explaining why she has not made a return to television following her departure from AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raquel Rodriguez Injury Update from WWE
Raquel Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks, according to WWE. Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attack Rodriguez backstage, right before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later noted in a backstage interview that Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, and aggravated the injury during the tag match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
This Friday’s WWE SmackDown Moving To FS1 Due To The Pac-12 Championship Game
This Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown (December 2nd, 2022) will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX due to the NCAA’s PAC-12 Championship game between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes. This will only affect fans that live in the United States. The move will deeply hurt...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Fourth WWE Hall of Famer Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has been added to this week’s WWE NXT line-up. We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels would be joined by four fellow Hall of Famers on Tuesday’s show to announce the 5 male and 5 female competitors for the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan On Ricky Steamboat Potentially Wrestling A Match For AEW: “It’s Definitely Something To Keep In Mind”
AEW President Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s Dynamite, as well as discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he would feel about WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat competing in a match for AEW following The Dragon’s return to the ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Signs Wrestler Touted as First Openly Gay Male Wrestler Under Contract, Scott D’Amore Issues Statement
Impact Wrestling has signed Jai Vidal to an exclusive multi-year contract. Vidal is being touted as the first openly gay male wrestler to sign with Impact in its 20 year history. He spoke with Outsports.com and said he was on “cloud nine” after signing his first contract with a major TV promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Colt Cabana Talks His Podcast Taking A Hiatus, Says It Had Nothing To Do With ALL OUT Media Scrum Incident
On the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast show host Colt Cabana spoke about his decision to take a temporary hiatus away from his podcast, a decision he claims had nothing to do with the ALL OUT media scrum incident between his former friend CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Cabana also shares some insight as to why he launched the podcast many years ago. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed for NXT Deadline
Eight of the ten competitors in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline have been announced. Tonight’s NXT episode saw WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and “Road Dogg” Brian James meet backstage to discuss the roster, and who is deserving of the spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/1/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Norfolk, VA to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Zoey Stark defeated Dana Brooke with her finisher. * Cedric Alexander defeated Joe Gacy via roll-up. Gacy offered a hug to Cedric after the match but he denied. The Schism was not there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Anthony Bowens Still Hoping For A Rematch With The Young Bucks, Says FTR Will Be Future Title Challengers
AEW star Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently appeared on Good Karma Wrestling for a conversation about all things pro-wresting, which included Bowens discussing who will be the next challengers for the AEW tag team championship, and how he and Max Caster are eyeing a rematch with the Young Bucks. Check out highlights from the interview below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Survivor Series Fallout, Austin Theory, Becky Lynch, More
The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. New WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to appear to celebrate his win over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW after AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor this past Saturday.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair on AEW Not Properly Using Andrade El Idolo, How Bad Andrade’s Injury Is
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says AEW is not properly using his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. Flair discussed Andrade in the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast and commented on Andrade’s AEW status. “I like the stuff with Matt Hardy but I don’t...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event was headlined by The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeating Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens. The Usos, Zayn and Sikoa were all decked out in red gear, but Reigns was wearing his signature black pants.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Has Interesting Idea for the AEW Hall of Fame
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wants to see AEW establish a Hall of their own. Flair discussed a potential AEW Hall of Fame on his “To Be The Man” podcast this week, and said he hopes AEW President Tony Khan will move forward with the project. Flair believes the AEW Hall should include other top talents, not just people who have worked for AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Got Ucey At WWE House Show
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be quickly becoming great buddies. As Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron, Sami and Jey hugged and used their unique handshake to show how much they agreed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tag Team Match Added To GCW Wasted Time
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Wasted Time event. Axton Ray & Shane Mercer will face off against Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) this Saturday at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Here is the rest of the lineup for the event that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ninja Mack On Working With Great Muta, Talks The Backstage Atmosphere Of Pro Wrestling NOAH
Ninja Mack recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about working alongside the legendary Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta), as well as his thoughts on competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH and what the backstage atmosphere is currently like for the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Talks the atmosphere of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/2/2022
The December 2 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo is no longer using crutches. * Thea...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair: “I’m Pissed Off At Eric Bischoff”
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair ripped Eric Bischoff because he had an issue with some of the comments made by Bischoff in Flair’s upcoming Peacock documentary. “I’m pissed off at Eric,” Flair said. “Everybody...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,677 tickets and there are 1,324 left. The setup is for 7,001. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis is the only match confirmed for this show, which will be the fallout edition from Survivor Series.
Comments / 0