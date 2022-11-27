Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn
File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling
It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Justin Bieber For Awful Attitude During Live Interview
Ronda Rousey is riding high in WWE this year. After returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey has been on an impressive streak of performances, capped off by her current reign as Smackdown Women’s Championship. The spotlight has been briefly removed from her on-screen performances, however, in favour of...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat
Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestlingheadlines.com
This Friday’s WWE SmackDown Moving To FS1 Due To The Pac-12 Championship Game
This Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown (December 2nd, 2022) will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX due to the NCAA’s PAC-12 Championship game between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes. This will only affect fans that live in the United States. The move will deeply hurt...
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline
The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Is William Regal’s Current AEW Contract Status?, New Details
Many fans who watched the show-opening segment of last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featuring William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson thought the segment was a way to write Regal off of AEW television. A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio sheds a little more light on things and suggests this might not be the case.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring For The First Time In Years
There are a number of free agents in the wrestling world right now and not all of them are active. It’s been over 6 years since former WWE star Alex Riley has competed, but it looks like he’s getting ready to return to the ring. It was recently...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Portland, ME
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE To Hold Two-Day Tryout At IMG Academy
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that WWE will hold a two-day tryout at the IMG Academy on November 30 and December 1. Approximately 30 to 35 athletes will be at the IMG tryout, while several NXT Superstars and Big E will also be on hand for the tryouts.
Comments / 0