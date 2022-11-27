ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

An Unprecedented Challenge Finish! Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight?

Survivor 43 reached the final week of the game, and the intensity continued to ramp up. A classic challenge was an exercise in mental and physical torture that led to a never-before-seen outcome. A scramble for an advantage slimmed down the pool of vulnerable castaways. And one castaway feeling the heat took a big swing out in the open at Tribal Council.

