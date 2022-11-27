Read full article on original website
Amazon facility in Ashland prepares for mid-Missouri holiday rush
ASHLAND — A new Amazon distribution center in Ashland is facing its first holiday rush. Since its opening in June, one million packages have already come through the facility. But, another million will come through before the end of the year. "In June, we were at around 30 employees,"...
Cyber Monday to top Black Friday sales, one small business benefits from holiday shoppers
COLUMBIA - Cyber Monday is predicted to surpass this year's Black Friday sales with totals to reach $11.2 billion across the U.S., according to Adobe's 2022 Holiday Shopping Report. The past few Black Friday online shopping totals break down as follows:. This year, sales hit a record breaking $9.12 billion.
City of Refuge opens resale store 'just in time for the holidays'
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge had the grand opening Monday of its boutique which sells donated items. All of the proceeds from the shop go back to the City of Refuge's work with refugees. "The money you spend at City Boutique will make a difference in the lives of real...
Boonville adds new tradition for its annual Christmas festival
BOONVILLE - Preparations are in full swing for the Miracle on Main Street festival which is held in Boonville on the first Saturday of December. The festival features a full day of activities centered around the city's Main Street. Katie Gibson, the tourism director for the City of Boonville, said...
Boone County sees last Cyber Monday without out-of-state, online vendor taxes
BOONE COUNTY - Nov. 28 is the last Cyber Monday in which the “Wayfair tax” and Proposition 1 won’t apply to Boone County residents. Voters approved the taxes in April. The Boone County use tax imposes a 1.75% tax, the same as the county sales tax. Similarly, the Columbia use tax imposes a 2% tax on out-of-state online stores.
Holiday lights display returns to Veterans United Home Loans for third consecutive year
COLUMBIA − Veterans United Home Loans is bringing back its drive-thru holiday light spectacular for the third consecutive year. Beginning Dec. 7 until Dec. 18, the 2022 Bright Lights/Holiday Nights display will be open to the public, free of charge, from 7 to 10:30 p.m., at 550 Veterans United Drive.
Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season
COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
Columbia Solid Waste prepares for second input meeting on trash bag ordinance
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host its second input meeting Wednesday night as part of the proposed trash bag ordinance changes. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Members of the public are invited to ask questions or voice their opinions on the proposed changes.
VIDEO: Annual CoMoGives campaign starts on Giving Tuesday with a bigger goal this year
In mid-Missouri, the CoMoGives campaign is an annual online fundraiser that supports 153 nonprofit organizations in Columbia and surrounding areas. This year, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to Dec. 31, people can donate to one or multiple nonprofits.
Woman wins $100,000 scratcher sold at Jefferson City liquor store
JEFFERSON CITY - One local woman is feeling lucky after she won a $100,000 Missouri Lottery scratcher, sold at a Jefferson City liquor store. The winning “$100,000 Taxes Paid” ticket was sold at Eagle Liquor & C-Store, located at 1408 Missouri Boulevard. She uncovered one of the game’s...
Road work scheduled for North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive starting Tuesday
COLUMBIA - A contractor for Columbia Public Works will perform mill and overlay pavement maintenance operations on two city streets, starting Tuesday. Pavement maintenance work will be performed on North Garth Avenue between Business Loop 70 West and Interstate 70. Work will also be performed on Proctor Drive starting at Bear Creek Drive and extending approximately 1,200 feet toward Proctor Park, according to a press release.
Marching Mizzou returns to Columbia after 'once in a lifetime' experience at Macy's parade
COLUMBIA − Marching Mizzou was one of 12 college bands that had the opportunity of performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City last week. Marching Mizzou applied for this opportunity back in 2019 and was granted approval to perform in 2020. This gave the band...
Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity
COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud. Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend. "There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once...
MoDOT invites public to learn about proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) invites residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange to a public meeting to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Holts Summit Municipal...
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
Woodridge Drive in east Columbia reopens after police incident
COLUMBIA - Part of Woodridge Drive was closed for a "police incident" Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded for an assault call but nothing was found. The road was closed from North Evergreen Court to South Evergreen Court for a short amount of time.
COVID booster clinics to be held in Hallsville, Harrisburg and Centralia
BOONE COUNTY — COVID booster clinics will be held this week by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. No appointments are needed, as the clinics are walk-in only. The clinics will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Hallsville...
Army Corps of Engineers signs off on flood resiliency study in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — Representatives for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Monday to push forward a flood resiliency study in Jefferson City. The goal of the Jefferson City FCSA Missouri River Flood Risk and Resiliency Study will be to find...
MU, other area colleges have varying gun policies on campus
Incidents of mass violence on college campuses like the shooting at University of Virginia have sparked an increased level of concern about gun laws and other campus safety issues in Columbia and on college campuses. At MU, carrying concealed or open firearms is against campus policy, but firearms can legally...
Family and friends remember Jefferson City bartender killed in weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY − Candles, flowers and messages were left outside J Pfenny's Grill & Pub after a vigil was held Saturday night for victims of a weekend shooting. Two people were killed after a shooting took place inside the bar on East High Street early Saturday morning. Police identified...
