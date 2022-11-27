ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Amazon facility in Ashland prepares for mid-Missouri holiday rush

ASHLAND — A new Amazon distribution center in Ashland is facing its first holiday rush. Since its opening in June, one million packages have already come through the facility. But, another million will come through before the end of the year. "In June, we were at around 30 employees,"...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Boonville adds new tradition for its annual Christmas festival

BOONVILLE - Preparations are in full swing for the Miracle on Main Street festival which is held in Boonville on the first Saturday of December. The festival features a full day of activities centered around the city's Main Street. Katie Gibson, the tourism director for the City of Boonville, said...
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season

COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Solid Waste prepares for second input meeting on trash bag ordinance

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host its second input meeting Wednesday night as part of the proposed trash bag ordinance changes. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Members of the public are invited to ask questions or voice their opinions on the proposed changes.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Road work scheduled for North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive starting Tuesday

COLUMBIA - A contractor for Columbia Public Works will perform mill and overlay pavement maintenance operations on two city streets, starting Tuesday. Pavement maintenance work will be performed on North Garth Avenue between Business Loop 70 West and Interstate 70. Work will also be performed on Proctor Drive starting at Bear Creek Drive and extending approximately 1,200 feet toward Proctor Park, according to a press release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity

COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud. Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend. "There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU, other area colleges have varying gun policies on campus

Incidents of mass violence on college campuses like the shooting at University of Virginia have sparked an increased level of concern about gun laws and other campus safety issues in Columbia and on college campuses. At MU, carrying concealed or open firearms is against campus policy, but firearms can legally...
COLUMBIA, MO

