ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Deer Appears To Have A Seizure While Working A Scrape In Wild Video

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183p6O_0jP37eMn00

Seizure? Demon possession?

You be the judge.

A video surfaced on Instagram earlier this month, of a buck working a scrape in an unknown location.

However, in the middle of the video the buck hits the deck out of nowhere, and his whole body tenses up, almost appearing like it’s having a seizure.

That’s what well-respected whitetail biologist Grant Woods believes, who posted the video to his Instagram account Growing Deer TV, according to Outdoor Life.

He says that a man named John Gibbs was the one who submitted the video of the wild trail camera footage, and asked for his opinion of what may have happened.

“I’d never seen anything like it, but after talking back and forth we think this buck had a seizure. I’ve never heard of or seen anything like it, and not a mention from any of my colleagues about a buck acting like that.”

Woods adds that seizures are not a symptom of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), or Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD).

He said he believes the cause of the seizure wasn’t from something the buck ate, either, as it would be likely other deer in this buck’s location would’ve had a similar reaction.

However, the buck returns back to the scrape and begins to act completely normal in later footage Woods reviewed. But after taking a closer look, they noticed the buck was missing an eye, and it’s hard to tell if the buck had lost the eye before the seizure was recorded.

But if that was the case here, Woods believes the video may have a different explanation for the seizure:

“I assume—and this is a total assumption—that he got in a fight [with another buck] and somehow got his eye knocked out. And there was probably some neurological damage with that injury.

We’re just piecing it together here and I need to make that clear, but I think it’s a pretty logical conclusion.”

Comments / 3

Related
Newsweek

Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'

A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat

FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
WENDELL, NC
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Crocodile Try To Death Roll A Komodo Dragon

When you think about wild animals going head-to-head with a crocodile, the vast majority of the time, the croc will come out on top. Viewers of a Youtube Short featuring a Komodo dragon and a crocodile leave viewers shocked!. The Komodo dragon, which can grow up to 10 feet long...
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy

A never before encountered incidentImage by Michael Kleinsasser from Pixabay. Most headlines include cobras or other types of venomous snakes starting with a victim that had died due to a snake bite, but in this rare and unique case, the snake had died from the bite of a human being. The bite of a cobra snake is lethal and if not administered the antidote against the venom, a person can die within hours.
People

Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car

"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider.  On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami.  "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald.  As he descended to get...
HOMESTEAD, FL
iheart.com

Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog

A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

234K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy