WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
Business Monthly
Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center
Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
chestertownspy.org
Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass Book Signing at The Trippe Gallery
Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass Book Signing at The Trippe Gallery Friday December 2 from 5-7. The Trippe Gallery is kicking off the holiday season with a festive reception Friday December 2 featuring a book signing with author Jeff McGuiness and his newly released book Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederic Douglass. In the words of McGuiness- “To fully understand Frederick Douglass, it is essential to have a pictorial sense of the unusual place that gave rise to one of America’s most consequential figures. Douglass and his biographers have written hundreds of thousands of words describing his time in Talbot. The county, half water and half land, is like no other in America. Riddled with streams, creeks, rivers, and bays, its unique geography was the source of his fervent belief that Talbot’s waters would one day bear him into freedom. Bear Me Into Freedom is the first attempt to marry imagery with Douglass’s words to picture what Talbot County may have looked like when Frederick Douglass lived there two centuries ago.”
Cape Gazette
Atracare celebrates new Ocean View clinic with ribbon cutting
Atracare celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Ocean View by hosting a Nov. 16 ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. This new walk-in facility will provide healthcare access to more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and...
chestertownspy.org
Art Exhibit and Demos at Easton Library
The public is invited to an Art Show with FREE demonstrations by the Working Artist Forum (WAF). Members will exhibit paintings from December 1, 2022 through January 30, 2023 at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library. There will be demonstrations by members, and they are free to the public.
Wbaltv.com
New 500-person music venue, Vibe, opens in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis residents in search of live music have a new venue to visit with the opening of Vibe, a 10,000-square-foot nightclub in the bustling Annapolis Town Center shopping complex. The standalone club opened quietly on Nov. 23 after its owner, Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting, secured...
chestertownspy.org
The Promise of Community Policing in Cambridge: A Chat with CPD’s Justin Todd
One of the most successful tools for reducing crime comes under the heading of “community policing.” Both big cities and small towns are making serious investments in outreach and training programs that come with this highly successful public safety strategy. One of those has been the City of...
chestertownspy.org
Book World: The Magic of Marianne Sade
Marianne Sade creates hand-cut original, playful, and often quirky collages from magazines and transforms them into settings mostly featuring crows. Her new picture book, “Tapum!” which she authored and illustrated, uses the same technique and captures the harmony of the world through the rhythm of a child’s drum. The children’s book is recommended for ages 0-4 years, yet is meant to be enjoyed by child and caregiver alike. She culled years of experience as a children’s librarian and artist to make this attractive book with rhyme and an upbeat message. The book was launched at The Robert Ortiz Studios, Chestertown, on November 4. Musical guests included the Kent County High School drumline under the direction of Dr. Keith Wharton and Fredy Granillo local guitarist/vocalist.
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
chestertownspy.org
Mid-Shore Food: A Willy Wonka Dining Experience Will Pop Up in December
The Avalon Foundation is still in the process of serious due diligence before it makes any permanent decision on what it will do with the recently acquired Banning’s Tavern at Dover and Harrison. Countless proposals for the use of this premium space in downtown Easton have been submitted, and the foundation’s board and staff are committed to careful analysis before it commits resources to a long-standing use.
Four Winter Walks
Winter doesn’t settle over the Eastern Shore with a hush, but with a clamor. The rush of wind in the loblollies, the crack of ice rime on the shoreline, the roar of a thousand Canadas and snow geese funneling into the cornfields. Suddenly the people are gone, and in their place, nature’s noises barge right in. The winter is when the Bay feels biggest and most immediate. There’s nothing between you and the full force of a Chesapeake ruled by the weather and the hardiest beasts and birds, and nobody there to distract you. It’s all yours.
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
Honeygrow restaurant opens in Bel Air
Harford County will be home to the third Baltimore-area location for honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based restaurant.
WBOC
Applications to Reopen in Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Wicomico County will be accepting applications from December 5th at 12pm to December 22nd at 12pm. Following a reorganization within the program, only 2 agencies will be accepting and processing applications, Shore Up!, and Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. If you previously applied, or got previous assistance with Habitat for Humanity and need assistance again, please go to one of the two agencies listed above and let them know you were a prior Habitat client.
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
WBOC
Maryland Agriculture Secretary Charged With Bird Hunting Violation
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged state Department of Agriculture Secretary Andrew J. Bartenfelder Sr. with a bird hunting violation in Dorchester County. Police said that on Nov. 24, officers were following up on a suspected baiting pond and discovered five people hunting about 80 yards...
WMDT.com
Plastic Bag Ban Passes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md – Some changes are on the way for many of Salisbury’s businesses, as a recent plastic bag ban was approved. The ban does not go in into effect until July 1st to give businesses time to adjust to the new rule, one that Salisbury City Council member, Michele Gregory says was in an effort to make the city more environmentally conscious and limit harmful waste.
Bay Net
Calvert County Emergency Management To Test Alert And Notification System Sirens
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will conduct a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s and Dorchester counties Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at noon. The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all...
Nottingham MD
2022 Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum Holiday Plane and Train Garden is now open
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum’s 9th annual Plane and Train Garden is now open. The attraction displays skillfully crafted train garden displays that feature various local sites, including Bengies Drive-In, Marshy Point Nature Center, the Washington Monument, Fort McHenry, and more. Admission is free.
Turnto10.com
'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says
NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
