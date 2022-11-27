ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Sunday November 27 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0jP34Y3W00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 27, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Sunday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There is one vowel.

2. One consonant appears twice.

3. It’s associated with feelings.

And the answer to Sunday’s Wordle is below this photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0jP34Y3W00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

HAPPY.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

Comments / 0

Related
crimereads.com

November's Best Debut Novels

The CrimeReads editors select the month’s best debut novels in crime, mystery, and thrillers. A widowed Englishman with a past as a rally driver gets caught up in a Detroit gangster’s dreams of one last job in this intricate and fast-paced debut from Craig Henderson. Welcome to the Game will give you plenty of hair-raising thrills, but the quiet moments and thoughtful characterization will have this story lingering in your mind for a long time after the last page is turned. –DM.
OKLAHOMA STATE
crimereads.com

“Three Pines” Puts a Darker Lens on Louise Penny’s Series

There’s a line roughly 45 minutes into the first episode of “Three Pines,” Amazon’s new adaptation of Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache books, that so incensed Penny she denounced it on her Facebook page when the show’s trailer was first released. The crabby old poet,...
The Independent

William & Kate news - live: Prince and Princess of Wales sit courtside at NBA game after arriving in Boston

Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in the US for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, last visited America in 2014 when they attended events in New York and Washington, DC.Landing in Boston on Wednesday, the couple will attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up and visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library as well as local environmental and social advocacy projects.The media spotlight on the trip is more intense as Buckingham Palace has become embroiled in a racism scandal that led to the resignation of the Prince of Wales’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey. A spokesperson for the prince gave a sharp rebuke to her regarding comments to a Black advocate for domestic abuse survivors.The royal couple are set to be greeted by President Joe Biden when he visits Boston on Friday but are not scheduled to meet with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who will be in New York a few days later.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

More People Should Watch One of the Very Best TV Shows of 2022

It arguably all kicked off with The Sopranos in 1999 and got rolling with shows like The Wire, Lost and Deadwood in the mid-2000s. Big-time productions that could match Hollywood in terms of budget and scale. But that was just the beginning. TV kept on trucking. Toward the end of...
Upworthy

Someone asked strangers online to share life's essential lessons. Here are the 17 best.

It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.
cleaneatingkitchen.com

Homemade Peppermint Patties (3-Ingredients)

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. You’ll love this wholesome recipe for Homemade Peppermint Patties. They are so fun and yummy, and made with only 3 ingredients. This recipe is also plant-based, vegan, and dairy-free so it can be enjoyed by everyone!
The Kitchn

I Went on a Days-Long Journey to Recreate the “Crunchy Cake”

Do you ever go down a rabbit hole that takes you down an even deeper rabbit hole? It’s a dark place to be in, but sometimes, it leads to cake. Unsurprisingly, this story begins with a scroll through TikTok. I usually only watch the first few seconds of every video, but when I heard TikTok user lili.mercado say the words “crunchy cake,” I immediately stopped to learn more. Apparently, I’m not alone. The video has racked up more than 5 million views!
FORT WORTH, TX
TODAY.com

A 10-minute indoor cardio and walking challenge to ease holiday stress

Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
dcnewsnow.com

Best gifts for 14 year olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. Which gift for 14 year olds is best?. Fourteen year...
TechRadar

No dish. No fuss. Discover the ultimate TV experience

Whether it’s the latest blockbusters on Sky Movies, intense action on Sky sports or hit shows such as Gangs of London on Sky Atlantic or Stranger Things on Netflix, there’s never been so much great stuff to watch. And with Sky Stream and Sky Glass, there’s never been...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy