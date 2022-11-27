Read full article on original website
VET TOKEN Price Analysis: VET token price is at an interesting level, as it forms a chart pattern, what’s next?
The VET token price is trading in a small range on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of VET/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00000153 with an increase of 0.79% in the past 24 hours.
FLOW token price analysis: FLOW Token price faces strong pressure from bears
The FLOW Token price is bearish for the short term as it falls back to the demand zone, after strong rejection. The Token price is forming a head and shoulder pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of FLOW/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0000654 with a...
CHZ Price Analysis: Chiliz Crypto Price goes through upheaval
•CHZ/USD is currently priced at $0.16 and has decreased by 6.12% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 97.15% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the Chiliz Crypto Price recover from the setback?. The...
EOS Price Analysis: Theta bulls reach threshold; asset keeps falling
•EOS/USD is currently priced at $0.89 and has decreased by 4.66% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 56.59% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: EOS bulls reach the end of the rope. The EOS...
BudBlockz, Chainlink, Polygon: These Crypto Will Be Used Massively In 2023
A strong portfolio is always diversified and well-balanced, containing cryptocurrencies with different market caps from different industries. In this article, we will show three examples that could be a great addition to a well-balanced portfolio with a strong performance in 2023. You will learn why investors will use BudBlockz, Chainlink, and Polygon massively in 2023.
How Do Bitcoin Gift Cards Work?
Bitcoin gift cards are more readily available today than ever before. But just how do Bitcoin gift cards work?. Perhaps answering this particular question could help discover use cases and understand the market demand which already exists for BTC gift cards now, and expected to grow even more based on CAGE gift card industry data analytics. So then how do Bitcoin gift cards work exactly?
